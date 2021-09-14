New Residential Investment Corp. launches a public offering of preferred shares

NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; New Residential or the Company) announces that it has launched a tender offer to purchase cumulative fixed rate Series D redeemable preferred shares (the preferred shares), subject to market conditions. The terms of the preferred shares are to be determined through negotiations between the Company and the Underwriters. The Company intends to apply to list the Preferred Shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NRZ PR D. The Company intends to grant the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the preferred stock shares. Stock offered to cover over-allocations, if applicable.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for investment and general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, JP Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel company, BTIG, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as associate bookrunners for the offering.

The offering will be made in accordance with the company’s current registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering will be made only by way of prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and prospectus in this registration statement and other documents that the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You can obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and prospectus can be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1585 Broadway, 29th Floor, New York, New York 10036, email: [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by phone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; JP Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 100179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, Tel. 212-834-4533; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: DCM Transaction Management, Brookfield Place, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, email: rbcnyfixed [email protected]; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2sd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, email: [email protected] or by calling the toll free number 1-800-645-3751; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel company, 787 Seventh Avenue, Fourth Floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at [email protected], by fax at 212-581-1592, or by calling 1-800-966-1559; BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY, 10022, by email to [email protected]; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, phone: 1-800-831-9146 or email: [email protected]; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, phone (800) 248-8863, e-mail: [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Preferred Shares, and there will be no sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be. illegal before registration. or qualifying under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

ABOUT THE NEW RESIDENTIAL

New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage lending and financial services industry. The company’s mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest rate environments through a portfolio of investments and operating activities. New Residential has built a diverse and difficult to replicate portfolio with high quality investment strategies that have generated returns in different interest rate environments over time. The portfolio of new residential investments is made up of assets linked to the management of mortgages, residential securities (and rights called associated) and loans, and consumer loans. New Residentials’ investments in operating entities include its mortgage creation and management subsidiary, Newrez, and its special services division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as well as investments in affiliated companies that provide complementary services to the mortgage business. creation and management of mortgage loans and other mortgage loan portfolios. related assets. Since its inception in 2013, New Residential has a proven track record of delivering performance, growth and protecting the value of its assets while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns and delivering over $ 3.7 billion in dividends. to shareholders. New Residential is organized and operates to qualify as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. New Residential is managed by a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm, and headquartered in New York City.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the potential terms of the preferred shares, the offer and the intended use of the proceeds of the offering. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, many of which are irrelevant. of our control. The Company cannot guarantee that its expectations will be met. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect these forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled Risk Factors in the Prospectus Supplement and the Prospectus relating to the Offer and in the Company’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. and annual report on Form 10-K, as well as the sections entitled Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Incorporated by Reference in the Prospectus Supplement Relating to the Offer of the Company’s Most Recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K . In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in the statements. prospective. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly publish any update or revision of any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations in this regard or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances on which a statement is based.