Dow Futures Soar, Turn Positive After Key Inflation Data

Apple (AAPL) is hosting its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, the company’s seventh consecutive virtual launch due to the pandemic. The tech giant is expected to introduce new iPhones and updates to its AirPods and Apple Watch, analysts say. The new iPads and MacBooks Pro laptops also need to be updated, though it’s not clear whether Apple will bundle all of its fall launches into one or split them up. (CNBC)

Apple released a patch for iOS, its mobile operating system, to correct a vulnerability related to the iPhone’s iMessage function. An Israeli company had been exploiting this weakness since February, according to the Citizen Lab research group. The company, NSO Group, has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility. The FBI and Israeli officials investigated NSO.

Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, the popular investor who focuses on disruptive innovation, made bullish calls Monday night on Tesla (TSLA) and cryptocurrencies at the annual SALT conference. Asked about her recent cut in Tesla’s stake, Wood said it was a technical decision and the electric vehicle maker still accounts for more than 10% of Ark’s flagship fund. Wood has become increasingly bullish on the ether, saying his crypto portfolio now consists of 40% in the the second largest digital coin in the world and 60% bitcoin. (CNBC Pro)

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler wants private funds to disclose more information to investors about potential conflicts of interest and the fees they charge. It depends testimony submitted to the Senate Banking Committee for Tuesday’s hearing. During the question-and-answer session, Gensler is expected to be faced with questions about the agency’s plan to regulate cryptocurrencies. (CNBC)

In an editorial in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, the leading U.S. securities regulator urged Chinese companies to open their books under the scrutiny of the Securities and Exchange Commission or risk being expelled from the US stock exchanges.

House Democrats have described the tax increases they aim to use to offset up to $ 3.5 trillion in spending on the social safety net and climate policy. The proposal includes the highest corporate and personal tax rates of 26.5% and 39.6%, respectively. Tax plans could change as Democrats attempt to craft and pass a final bill in the coming weeks. The proposal also includes a 3% surtax on individual income over $ 5 million and a 25% capital gains tax. (CNBC)

Despite the pandemic that has wiped out two years of growth for the commercial aircraft market, Boeing (BA) expects demand for the industry to skyrocket over the next 20 years. The company’s annual market outlook forecasts that the global commercial aircraft fleet will grow from 25,900 in 2019 to 49,405 aircraft by 2040, with nearly 90% of those aircraft being new models that will enter service during the period. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) has increased its average starting salary in the United States at more than $ 18 an hour and plans to hire another 125,000 warehouse and transport workers, an executive told Reuters. In some places, the company offers signing bonuses of $ 3,000. Amazon didn’t give exact numbers, but a $ 1 increase on a $ 17 hourly wage would equate to an increase of about 6%. (Reuters)

* Kroger partners with Instacart, aiming for 30-minute grocery delivery (WSJ)

Democrat Gavin Newsom is the second California governor to face a recall election, and he will likely be the first to survive it. Tuesday is the deadline for registered voters in California to vote by mail or in person. Newsom campaigned with Biden in Long Beach on Monday night. (CNBC)

* Biden looks to Colorado to invest in clean energy (PA)

* Nicholas, turned tropical storm, pours rain down the Gulf coast (PA)

A global study found that young people are suffering from “deep psychological distress” as a result of climate change and government inaction in the face of the crisis. Some 45% of 10,000 young people polled in 10 countries for the study, published on Tuesday, said anxiety and distress over the climate crisis was affecting their daily lives and their ability to function. (CNBC)