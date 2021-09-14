Business
Dow Futures Soar, Turn Positive After Key Inflation Data
BY THE NUMBERS
IN THE NEWS TODAY
Apple (AAPL) is hosting its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, the company’s seventh consecutive virtual launch due to the pandemic. The tech giant is expected to introduce new iPhones and updates to its AirPods and Apple Watch, analysts say. The new iPads and MacBooks Pro laptops also need to be updated, though it’s not clear whether Apple will bundle all of its fall launches into one or split them up. (CNBC)
Apple released a patch for iOS, its mobile operating system, to correct a vulnerability related to the iPhone’s iMessage function. An Israeli company had been exploiting this weakness since February, according to the Citizen Lab research group. The company, NSO Group, has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility. The FBI and Israeli officials investigated NSO.
Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, the popular investor who focuses on disruptive innovation, made bullish calls Monday night on Tesla (TSLA) and cryptocurrencies at the annual SALT conference. Asked about her recent cut in Tesla’s stake, Wood said it was a technical decision and the electric vehicle maker still accounts for more than 10% of Ark’s flagship fund. Wood has become increasingly bullish on the ether, saying his crypto portfolio now consists of 40% in the the second largest digital coin in the world and 60% bitcoin. (CNBC Pro)
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler wants private funds to disclose more information to investors about potential conflicts of interest and the fees they charge. It depends testimony submitted to the Senate Banking Committee for Tuesday’s hearing. During the question-and-answer session, Gensler is expected to be faced with questions about the agency’s plan to regulate cryptocurrencies. (CNBC)
In an editorial in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, the leading U.S. securities regulator urged Chinese companies to open their books under the scrutiny of the Securities and Exchange Commission or risk being expelled from the US stock exchanges.
House Democrats have described the tax increases they aim to use to offset up to $ 3.5 trillion in spending on the social safety net and climate policy. The proposal includes the highest corporate and personal tax rates of 26.5% and 39.6%, respectively. Tax plans could change as Democrats attempt to craft and pass a final bill in the coming weeks. The proposal also includes a 3% surtax on individual income over $ 5 million and a 25% capital gains tax. (CNBC)
Despite the pandemic that has wiped out two years of growth for the commercial aircraft market, Boeing (BA) expects demand for the industry to skyrocket over the next 20 years. The company’s annual market outlook forecasts that the global commercial aircraft fleet will grow from 25,900 in 2019 to 49,405 aircraft by 2040, with nearly 90% of those aircraft being new models that will enter service during the period. (CNBC)
Amazon (AMZN) has increased its average starting salary in the United States at more than $ 18 an hour and plans to hire another 125,000 warehouse and transport workers, an executive told Reuters. In some places, the company offers signing bonuses of $ 3,000. Amazon didn’t give exact numbers, but a $ 1 increase on a $ 17 hourly wage would equate to an increase of about 6%. (Reuters)
* Kroger partners with Instacart, aiming for 30-minute grocery delivery (WSJ)
Democrat Gavin Newsom is the second California governor to face a recall election, and he will likely be the first to survive it. Tuesday is the deadline for registered voters in California to vote by mail or in person. Newsom campaigned with Biden in Long Beach on Monday night. (CNBC)
* Biden looks to Colorado to invest in clean energy (PA)
* Nicholas, turned tropical storm, pours rain down the Gulf coast (PA)
A global study found that young people are suffering from “deep psychological distress” as a result of climate change and government inaction in the face of the crisis. Some 45% of 10,000 young people polled in 10 countries for the study, published on Tuesday, said anxiety and distress over the climate crisis was affecting their daily lives and their ability to function. (CNBC)
STOCKS TO MONITOR
Oracle (ORCL) reported quarterly earnings of $ 1.03 per share, 6 cents per share above consensus estimates. However, the enterprise software giant’s revenue fell short of expectations, amid growing competition for cloud computing. Oracle fell 2.5% in pre-release.
Angi (ANGI) rose 3.3% in pre-market trading after the digital home services market released its August metrics, which included a 21% increase in revenue from the previous year.
Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) fell 9.7% in pre-market after the nutrition products maker slashed its outlook. Herbalife cited lower levels of activity than its independent distributors expected, likely due to uncertainty over the pandemic.
Intuit (INTU) announced a deal to buy digital marketing firm Mailchimp for around $ 12 billion in cash and stock. This follows the acquisition of Credit Karma by the maker of TurboTax last year for more than $ 7 billion. It was reported earlier this month that Intuit and Mailchimp were in acquisition talks.
Coinbase (COIN) Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange operator rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Cameco (CCJ), the Canadian-based uranium producer, continued its recent rally, up 2.1% in pre-market on Tuesday after rising in 10 of the last 11 sessions. It is among the uranium-related stocks that have caught the attention of investors on social media.
Fox Corp. (FOXA) has finalized an agreement to purchase celebrity news platform TMZ from AT & T’s (T) WarnerMedia unit. The terms were not disclosed, but the Wall Street Journal reported that TMZ was valued at less than $ 50 million after earlier indications that both sides were talking about a price between $ 100 million and $ 125 million. Fox grew 1% in pre-market trading.
Southwest Airlines (LUV) President Tom Nealon is retiring from the carrier with immediate effect. His departure comes three months after CEO Gary Kelly announced he would retire in January and named longtime Southwest executive Bob Jordan as his successor. Nealon had been seen as a possible candidate to succeed Kelly.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/14/what-to-watch-today-dow-futures-shoot-up-turn-positive-after-key-inflation-data.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]