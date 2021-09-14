Which law firms are Intuits advising on a $ 12 billion Mailchimp deal?

Intuit offices in San Diego, California. REUTERS / Mike Blake

Companies Law firms Latham advises long-time customer Intuit

King & Spalding add another Mailchimp deal to its belt

(Reuters) – Three law firms Latham & Watkins, King & Spalding and McDermott Will & Emery are planning a $ 12 billion plan from accounting and tax software provider Intuit Incs to buy digital marketing firm Mailchimp.

The deal, announced Monday afternoon, comes after TurboTax maker Intuit broadened its offering through the acquisition of credit reporting provider Credit Karma last year.

Intuit, based in Mountain View, Calif., Is working with longtime advisor Latham on the deal. The firm’s team is led by Luke Bergstrom, partner and global co-chair of the firm’s M&A practice.

Latham’s attorney has backed Intuit with many of its acquisitions and sales, including its approximately $ 7.1 billion cash acquisition of Credit Karma.

On the other side of the deal, Mailchimp brought in a King & Spalding team that included Atlanta business partners Justin King, Erik Belenky and Keith Townsend.

King, co-head of the company’s financial technology group, has represented Mailchimp on multiple acquisitions and other transactions. Last year, he helped purchase the Atlanta-based company of e-commerce software maker Reaction Commerce and survey tool maker BigTeam, according to his company profile.

A McDermott team led by private client and wealth partner Richard Lang and M&A associate Wilson Chu advised Mailchimp co-founder Dan Kurzius.

Intuits’ financial advisor for the Mailchimp acquisition is Morgan Stanley & Co LLC; Mailchimps is Qatalyst Partners.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the second quarter of fiscal year Intuits 2022.

