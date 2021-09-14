Get $ 10 Off Amazon When You Use Your Chase Credit Card





There are many Chase credit cards that earn Ultimate Rewards points, and while these points are generally best used for travel opportunities, you can redeem them on Amazon as well. While we normally suggest keeping them for travel, Amazon Currently has an offer that is a great way to not only redeem your Chase Points but also save on your next Amazon purchase.

Chase Credit Cardholders targeted by this promotion may save $ 10 on a purchase of $ 30 or more when you redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points on Amazon by October 19, 2021.

Amazon Targeted Chase credit card holders can get $ 10 off a purchase of $ 30 or more on Amazon.

Not all Chase cards are targeted for this offer, so we’ve broken it down step by step to see if you’re eligible for the rebate and, if you are, show you how to apply it to your Amazon order.

To get started, you must have a Chase credit card that earns Ultimate Rewards points. This includes common credit cards such as Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Unlimited freedom hunt. Other Chase credit cards that earn points and miles tied to a specific airline or hotel are unfortunately not eligible for this offer.

Related: Earn $ 200 in bonus cash back with this Chase Freedom Unlimited offer.

If you have a Chase card that earns Ultimate Rewards points, you will need to link it to your Amazon account and sign up for the Shop with Points payment option. You can click on this link to add your card to Shop with Points, or find it under the Your Account tab on the Amazon website.

Amazon Link your Chase credit card to Amazon’s “Buy with Points” tool.

Once your Chase card is linked, click here to activate the $ 10 off $ 30 offer. Keep in mind, however, that this is a targeted promotion, so you might see a message stating that you are not eligible. If so, you might want to check back every now and then, as Amazon sometimes targets people later. Also, if you just signed up for Shop with Points, you may have to wait 24 hours to activate the offer.

But if you see the offer, you can sign up by by clicking on the Activate now button, and once registered, you can purchase all products sold and shipped by Amazon from Amazon. Unfortunately, items sold by third-party merchants are not eligible for this discount, but while Amazon gift cards are also excluded, there are many other retailer gift cards that you can purchase, such as Best buy and Whole foods, and get the discount.

After adding $ 30 of qualifying products to your Amazon basket, there is one step left to obtain the discount to apply to your order. During the payment process, you will need to select your linked Chase card as the payment method and then use at least 1 point to pay for your purchase. Once you have done that, you will see the discount displayed in your order total on the right side of the screen.

Amazon You will need to apply at least 1 Chase point to your order in order to see the $ 10 discount.

When paying with Ultimate Rewards points on Amazon, 1 point equals 0.8 cents, which is not a great value. In fact, the loyalty website The guy at the points values ​​Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each when you use them for travel. But you only need to redeem 1 point on Amazon for this discount to take effect, and the rest of your total can then be paid with your Chase credit card.

Be careful, however, because many times Amazon will automatically apply the total number of points to your order, so you will want to manually change it to a single point. To do this, enter $ 0.01 in the points section, which will only apply one point to your payment. Of course, you can apply as many points as you want, but you will get more value for your points by using them to travel down the line.

With so many articles on Amazon, we’ve picked out a few examples to show you how this discount can save you money.

If you’re gearing up for tailgating as football returns this fall, our 21 expert-approved tailgate essentials you’ll want to buy ASAP includes the 28 Quart Igloo Profile Cooler. Its current price is $ 39.99 on Amazon, but with the additional $ 10 discount, you plan to pay just $ 29.99 before taxes and shipping.

Amazon Save $ 10 on this 28 quart Igloo cooler using the Chase rebate.

Or, if you want to book the Fire TV Stick 4K Max ahead of its October 7 release, it’s currently available for pre-order at $ 54.99. But if you apply the Chase $ 10 discount, you get an even better price of $ 44.99, plus taxes and shipping (and be sure to check out our rundown of what makes the new Fire 4K Max more powerful than the streaming sticks before it).

Amazon Use your Chase Points and this Amazon promotion to reduce the price of the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max by $ 10.

You can even combine this discount with many Amazon Daily Deals, or one of the retailers of other economical offers, like save $ 20 when you spend $ 60 on select beauty products.

Even if you don’t have a Chase credit card or are not targeted by this particular promotion, there are currently similar offers on Amazon for American Express and Discover cardholders. This means that there is a possibility that you can still save money on your next Amazon purchase.

Plus, other discounts for using your credit card points usually show up on Amazon every now and then, so even if you’re not currently targeted for any of these offers, keep your credit card. enrolled in the Amazons Shop with Points program in case you are eligible for another offer at a later date.

And remember, this Amazon pursuit offer is only valid until October 19, so if you’re targeted for it, be sure to take advantage of it before it’s gone.

If you don’t currently have an eligible Chase card, here are several options you might consider:

