CPA Week 2021 | Richland Health





Child Passenger Safety Week (CPS), September 19-25, is designed to raise awareness of the importance of properly restraining children in motor vehicles. Car accidents are one of the leading causes of death in children. On average, two children under the age of 13 were killed and about 374 were injured each day in 2019 while traveling in cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and vans. 608 child occupants of passenger vehicles died in traffic accidents in 2019.

38% of children who died in 2019 while traveling in passenger vehicles were not strapped in, up from 33% in 2018. This is why it is so important to have children in properly installed child safety seats. The Ohio Child Restraint Act (ORC 4511.81) requires all children under 4 years of age and under 40 pounds to be in properly used child restraints according to the manufacturer’s instructions (application main). Ohio law also requires children under 8 or under 49 to be properly restrained in a booster seat (secondary enforcement). Richland Public Health has three Passenger Child Safety Technicians (CPSTs) to help ensure the correct installation of your child seat. We perform free inspections of all existing seating installations, including infant seats, by appointment. Call 419-774-4726 to make an appointment. Richland Public Health, through the Ohio Department of Health’s Ohio Buckles Buckeyes program, also has a limited supply of free child car seats. These are convertible seats for children from 6 months to 4 years old. These seats are rear-facing until about two years of age, when they can be turned forward. We not have baby seats. To be eligible, you must meet the following conditions: The child is 6 months old and less than 5 years old.

You are a resident of Richland County

You are enrolled in the WIC or Medicaid program

You have a vehicle to install the seat. All seats must be installed in your own vehicle. If you meet these qualifications, call our CPST at 419-774-4726 for an appointment. If no one answers, leave your name, a callback number and your child’s age. If we run out of places, your name will be put on a waiting list.

