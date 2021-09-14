Canadian stocks with the best return over three years





Most of the top-performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange over three years are mining companies. The Canadian stock market is dominated by the financial and energy sectors, but that doesn’t mean they offer the highest returns. The Toronto Stock Exchange has published a list of the 30 best performing stocks over the past three years, including dividends. Fourteen of the 30 are from the mining industry and five from the technology sector. The rest come from a diverse group of industries. The top 30, which has been dubbed the TSX30, have created market capitalization growth of $ 248 billion over the past three years and average adjusted returns of over 300%. Here is the top 10, the rest can be found here. 1. Aura Minerals ORA.TO +1 125 percent A commodity boom has helped the stock price skyrocket of Latin American-focused gold and base metal miners. 2. Shopify SHOP AT +846 percent Canada’s largest business by market capitalization not only survived the pandemic, but thrived as people shopped from home. Shopify is the largest publicly traded company in Canada by market capitalization. 3. Trisura Group TSU.TO + 523% The specialty insurance company is growing rapidly and operates in Canada, the United States and around the world. 4. Ballard power systems BLDP.TO + 495% The supplier of hydrogen technology to automakers continued to capitalize on its gains after being one of the top performers on the TSX in 2019 5. Cornerstone mining CS.TO + 433% He traveled the Americas in search of deposits of copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron and gold. Copper futures have seen a massive rally since the start of the pandemic. 6. Iron champion CIA.TO +365 percent The company searches for iron ore in Canada and sells it domestically as well as to China, Japan and other global markets. 7.goeasy GSY.TO + 327% Loans through easyfinancial and household products rented out through easyhome have helped make it a stock market darling. easyhome location in a shopping center 8. Orla mining OLA.TO + 313% The company explores deposits of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper, with mines in Mexico and Panama. 9. SilverCrest Metals SIL.TO +286 percent The miner focuses on Mexico and primarily explores silver and gold properties. The story continues 10. Wesdome Gold Mines WDO.TO + 283% Wesdome searches for gold in Canada and sells it in bullion form. Jessy Bains is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on twitter @jessysbains. Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/these-are-the-top-performing-canadian-stocks-over-the-past-3-years-171245646.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos