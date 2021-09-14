Pakistan stock exchange wins 2021 best Islamic scholarship award





Pakistani Stock Exchange. Reuters / File This award is presented to PSX for the first time in the 10-year history of the Global Islamic Finance Awards.

“We intend to build on Islamic finance activities at PSX,” Shamshad Akhtar said.

Farrukh Khan says that Islamic financial products are currently the fastest growing in Pakistan. KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) won the Best Islamic Stock Exchange 2021 award by Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA). GIFA is an international platform that recognizes banking and financial excellence in the Islamic world, according to a statement released Tuesday. PSX has a robust platform to deliver Sharia-compliant products, including dedicated Islamic indices, Sharia-compliant stocks and debt instruments, the statement said. The stock market has listed Modarabas and Islamic commercial banks as well as products such as Islamic mutual funds and an ETF. It boasts of a total listed capital of Sharia-compliant companies of 770 billion rupees as of June 30, 2021, representing 53% of the total listed capital of all listed companies. Speaking on the occasion, PSX President Dr Shamshad Akhtar said: It is a huge achievement for the Pakistan Stock Exchange to have won the 2021 Best Islamic Scholarship Award presented by Global Islamic Finance Awards. Islamic equity and debt products constitute a large part of the demand in international financial markets, she said, adding that the stock market which won this accolade shows that it is a flat -Premium form for listing and investment of Islamic capital market products. Share plans for the stock market: We intend to build on the Islamic finance activities of PSX and ensure the strengthening of the regulatory, operational and technological standards and products of the PSX by providing diversified Islamic products and by facilitating the listing of shares and debt in accordance with Sharia law. Approving his point of view, Farrukh H Khan, Managing Director of PSX, added: This award is recognition not only for Pakistani stock exchanges which are in the world of Islamic finance, but also for Pakistan. The PSX and Pakistan have worked for many years to introduce Islamic modes of financing, both in the banking and capital markets. This fulfilled a real need of clients in the financial sector, he argued. The managing director was of the opinion that currently, Islamic financial products are the fastest growing in Pakistan. This award was presented on the Pakistan Stock Exchange for the first time in GIFA’s 10-year history, and therefore is seen as an international vote of confidence in PSX as a strong and active stock exchange, facilitating all types of businesses. and investors. whether they comply with Sharia law or not.

