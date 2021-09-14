Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,553.25, down 113.16 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 47 cents, or 1.95%, to $ 23.58 on 15.4 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 73 cents, or 1.66 percent, to $ 43.16 on 12.5 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up eight cents, or 3.11 percent, to $ 2.65 on 8.9 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down five cents, or 2.56 percent, to $ 1.90 on 7.3 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 32 cents, or 2.87 percent, to $ 10.83 on 7.1 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Down $ 1.51, or 2.27%, to $ 65.15 on 6.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Bombardier Inc. Bombardier Inc. has launched an updated Challenger 350 mid-size business jet, giving wealthy buyers who increasingly seek private flights during the pandemic a redesigned interior and environmental features of its larger aircraft. Global 7500. The renamed Challenger 3500 will have Cloud seats and will fly at a lower cabin altitude. It will also have a voice-activated cabin to manage lighting, temperature and entertainment systems, wireless chargers throughout the cabin and a standard autothrottle system in the cockpit. Bombardier says the Challenger 3500 will be the first midsize aircraft to receive an environmental product declaration that confirms its environmental footprint throughout its lifecycle, which has been awarded to the Global 7500. Aircraft entry into service passenger capacity with a list price of $ 26.7 million is expected in the second half of 2022. Amazon Canada A group of warehouse workers in central Alberta could become the first Amazon employees in Canada to vote on whether or not to unionize. Teamsters Local 362 said Tuesday it filed a demand for a vote on organizing at Amazon’s warehouse in Nisku, just south of Edmonton. The Alberta Labor Relations Board must verify the request before a date is set, but the union expects a vote to take place before the end of the year. The Teamsters say this is the first step in a recruiting campaign designed to bring Amazon to the bargaining table. The news comes a day after Amazon Canada announced it would hire 15,000 new warehouse and distribution workers in communities across the country this fall to support its ongoing expansion plans in Canada. Amazon also announced that it would increase the wages of its hourly frontline workers in Canada to between $ 17 and $ 21.65 per hour, up from its current starting wage of around $ 16 per hour. time. Amazon has a habit of stifling union efforts before they can catch on. The failure of the Alabama organizing campaign this spring was the largest in Amazon history and only the second time an organizational effort within the company has resulted in a vote. . DavidsTea Inc. DavidsTea Inc. retains the company’s leadership within the family as its co-founder steps down from the company’s board of directors and is replaced by his wife, the former CEO of insolvent clothing retailer The Chateau. The Montreal-based beverage company, which itself has successfully completed legal proceedings, said lead investor Herschel Segal has resigned and has been replaced as president by Jane Silverstone Segal. Their daughter Sarah, who is the Managing Director, also joins them on the Board of Directors. DavidsTea says its net profit surged in its most recent quarter despite a 19% drop in sales as it benefited from a large gain from its restructuring plan activities. The 13-year-old company earned $ 75.5 million or $ 2.75 per diluted share in the second quarter, up from $ 2.61 million or 10 cents per share a year earlier when it closed all of its stores except 18 in Canada. However, adjusted losses were $ 2.02 million or seven cents per share, compared to a loss of $ 1.72 million or six cents per share in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue for the quarter ended July 31 was $ 18.7 million, up from $ 23 million in the previous year quarter when sales were fully online. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 14, 2021. The Canadian Press

