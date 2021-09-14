Why Lithium Americas shares jumped 10% today





What happened Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) the stock broke on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors have pushed the lithium stock up today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), You’re here, and the Toronto Stock Exchange of Canada (TSX). So what Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $ 20,000 per metric tonne on September 8, according to Global S&P. The main reason is an increase in sales of electric vehicles in China which has increased the demand for lithium-ion batteries. Between January and August, sales of new electric vehicles (NEVs) in China jumped 194% year-on-year, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. NEVs include battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles. In another example of the rapidly growing electric vehicle market, consider that Tesla’s sales more than doubled in the first half of the year. The combination of rising demand and prices is the perfect recipe for growing lithium stocks. In fact, Lithium Americas made its debut on TSX’s 2021 TSX30 listing, announced today, featuring the 30 best-performing stocks on the exchange over the past three years. Shares of Lithium Americas gained 162% during that period, according to the report. Its inclusion in the Top 30 list as lithium prices skyrocket appears to have rekindled investor interest in Lithium Americas shares today. The exuberance is, in fact, a carry over from last week when Lithium Americas erupted after rival Albemarle presented an incredibly bullish outlook on lithium markets on its Investor Day. Among other things, Albemarle predicts that global electric vehicle production will increase tenfold by 2030, and demand for lithium will grow at a compound annual rate of 30% through 2025. His revenue projections and outlook have even encouraged several analysts to raise their price targets on lithium stock on Monday. UBS and BMO Capital Markets, for example, increased its targets to $ 290 per share each, Oppenheimer posted a price target of $ 296 per share, and German Bank sees Albemarle stock reach $ 270 per share. This morning, the bulls of electric vehicles suffered another huge shake when the largest battery recycling company in the United States, Redwood Materials, revealed plans to build a huge battery materials factory in the United States that could produce enough to power 5 million electric vehicles by 2030. Redwood has Tesla co-founder JB Straubel at the helm, so investors are giving weight to the company’s views. Now what The lithium industry is clearly hot right now, and with so much going on all around, the market has no shortage of triggers to pump up stocks of electric vehicles like Lithium Americas.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/09/14/why-lithium-americas-stock-jumped-10-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

