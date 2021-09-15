Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum buys land in Yamhill County for new vineyard





Trail Blazers star goaltender CJ McCollum and his wife Elise move to Carlton, Oregon. On Tuesday, the couple announced the purchase of 318 acres of largely undeveloped land for a planned vineyard in America’s Yamhill-Carlton wine region. Details of the sale were not disclosed, but The Oregonian confirmed that the property was sold by Steven and Marian Gormley-Pekkola, co-owners of Mineral Spring Ornamental Plant Nursery in Carlton. The Pekkola purchased the land, which includes their nursery, gravel pit, and the five-acre Oberg Reservoir, in 1981. The site runs along McBride Cemetery Road from the northwest, near Rsonance vineyard. The McCollums plan to plant their new vineyard in late 2022. Although McCollum said it is a month away from sitting down with his partners and advisers to work out the details, he plans to plant at least 100 acres of vines. One thing is certain, the McCollums will plant more than Willamette Valleys’ most famous grape. We have big plans that certainly go beyond pinot noir, McCollum said in a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon. Thanks to Elise McCollum’s love for plants and flowers, the nursery started by the Pekkolas in 1993 will not disappear. My wife is a huge fan of the nursery, which is a staple of the property. We want it to continue to thrive with a few talks and additions, McCollum said. Having been introduced to the world of wine in her early twenties by Elise, CJ McCollum has enjoyed her life and work in the Willamette Valley to the fullest. In June 2020, McCollum launched the McCollum Heritage 91 wine brand in partnership with Adelsheim vineyard in Newberg. Their first wine was a 2018 vintage Pinot Noir from the Chehalem mountains. The next year, McCollum Legacy 91 released a 2020 Willamette Valley ros and a 2019 chardonnay. The chardonnay was part of the One Barrel Challenge which raised funds for the Maurice Lucas Foundation and future wine diversity programs. The 2019 vintage of McCollum Heritage 91 Chehalem Mountains Pinot Noir will be released at the end of this month. Having their own vineyard is the next logical step for the Portlands wine-producing couple. While the McCollums prepare the site, McCollum Heritage 91 wines will continue to be produced at Adelsheim Vineyard. Will the McCollums build a cellar next to their new vineyard? Tentatively, this is part of our initial plans. However, the vines will always come first. You buy something, you close it. Then you start to survey the land and build your business by consulting with a wide variety of experts. I look forward to the challenge of making world-class wine at a world-class vineyard, McCollum said. This commitment is important to the Oregon wine community. Oregon’s rise to the global wine scene reflects the industry’s reputation for its distinctive locations, long-term commitments to exceptional quality and a legacy of entrepreneurial cooperation, said Tom Danowski, executive director of the ‘Oregon Wine Board, in a press release. All of these attributes are incorporated into CJ and Elise McCollum’s decision to transfer ownership of this extraordinary Yamhill-Carlton farm from one steward family to another. – Michael Alberty writes on wine for The Oregonian / OregonLive. He can be contacted at [email protected]. To learn more about its coverage, visit oregonlive.com/vin.

