Fidelity requested Bitcoin ETF approval in private SEC meeting





(Bloomberg) – Fidelity Investments urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to approve its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in a private meeting, listing the virtues of an idea the regulator has been slow to adopt. Executives including Tom Jessop, chairman of Fidelity Digital Assets, met with SEC officials in a video call on September 8, according to records. They laid out the reasons why the regulator should approve the proposed product, including increased investor appetite for virtual currencies, the growth of Bitcoin holders and the existence of similar funds in other countries, according to a presentation by the meeting. Several companies are competing to launch ETFs based on Bitcoin or Bitcoin futures, which crypto enthusiasts see as a key step in expanding the reach of virtual currencies. So far, the SEC has taken a cautious approach under the chairmanship of Gary Gensler and his predecessor Jay Clayton. None of the proposals received the green light. But Gensler reported this year that it could be open to a Bitcoin ETF as long as it follows the strictest rules for mutual funds – unlike most apps, including Fidelitys, which are filed under the laws of the 1930s which allow stock exchanges to list products. Gensler also referred to an opening to ETFs based on Bitcoin futures. The presentation of fidelity, on the other hand, downplayed the importance of these two traits. Read More: SEC Gensler Signals Path for Bitcoin ETF with Strict Rules Products based on Bitcoin futures are not a necessary intermediate step before a Bitcoin ETP, Fidelity said in the presentation. Companies should be able to meet investor demand for direct exposure to Bitcoin through ETFs registered under these 1930s laws, as the Bitcoin market has matured and can support them. In March, Fidelity filed its application for its proposed Bitcoin ETF, called Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust. Other companies seeking approval for similar products include WisdomTree Investments and Ark Investment Management. The story continues A growing range of investors seeking access to Bitcoin have underscored the market’s need for a more diverse set of products with exposure to digital assets to meet demand, the Fidelity spokesperson said, Nicole Abbott, in an emailed statement. She declined to comment on the content of the presentation. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/fidelity-pushed-bitcoin-etf-approval-230824408.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos