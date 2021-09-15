U.S. SEC To Release Post-Mortem GameStop Soon, Gensler Says





WASHINGTON, Sept.14 (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to release a post-mortem from the GameStop trade saga in which retail investors on social media site Reddit have banded together to increase the video game retailer’s shares, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said on Tuesday. Gensler said it was being reviewed by SEC commissioners, who typically approve major policy decisions and reports. “It will be out shortly,” he said in his first appearance before the Senate Banking Committee as head of the SEC. While Gensler did not say what the report would say, it could have negative implications for retail brokers, hedge funds and clearing houses at the center of the saga that has rocked Wall Street and sparked outrage from the public. legislators. The Reddit-fueled rally in January resulted in massive volatility in shares of GameStop Corp (GME.N) and other companies, prompting post-trade “clearing” houses that back trades to call billions of dollars in guarantees additional from retail trading platforms. In response, several of them restricted trading in the affected stocks, sparking speculation among retail investors and lawmakers that trading platforms had attempted to protect hedge funds that stood to lose if stocks rose. In his testimony to the Senate panel, Gensler reiterated his concerns about the business and marketing practices of retail brokers, highlighted by the saga, which he said could reduce competition in the retail equity market and encourage retail investors. consumers to carry out risky transactions. In particular, the use by financial firms of artificial intelligence, predictive data analytics and machine learning to deliver personalized products and increase revenue is a growing concern for the regulator, he said. He underlines. “We are living in a time of transformation (…) Policy makers need to think about the rules of conduct we need for modern capital markets,” he told lawmakers in his prepared remarks. ‘WALL STREET GREED’ As the head of the nation’s main market regulator, Gensler is under pressure from progressives to take a tough stand on Wall Street and disruptive new technologies while pushing Democratic priorities to tackle climate change and social injustice. Since taking the most senior position in the SEC in April, he has pursued an aggressive agenda, reviewing corporate disclosures, cracking down on blank check agreements and Chinese business listings, and calling on Congress to restrict the cryptocurrency market. Read more “You’ve already started working for the American people, and you have your work cut out for you,” Senate Banking Committee chairman Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, told Gensler in his opening remarks in which he decried the disparities. between the wealth of Wall Street and the financial difficulties. ordinary Americans. “It’s your job to make sure efficient markets are balanced with strict enforcement that protects Americans from Wall Street’s worst greed,” Brown added. In his testimony, Gensler added to his long to-do list, telling lawmakers he wanted private funds to disclose more information about potential conflicts of interest and the fees they charge. He also wants to impose greater transparency on the country’s bond market, he added. Sen. Patrick Toomey, the top Republican on the panel, said Gensler was politicizing the agency, especially with his plans to require disclosure of climate risks and workforce. “It is not the role or the expertise of the SEC (…) to address these political and social issues,” he said. Written by Michelle Price Edited by Paul Simao Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

