Portland’s most anticipated restaurant openings, fall and winter 2021

With the Delta variant firmly holding the country and long construction and allowing for delays, opening a restaurant in Portland at this time has been tricky. Many business owners have pushed back their opening dates by several months, a common occurrence before the pandemic, exacerbated only by supply chain issues. That being said, many of Portlands’ coolest chefs, restaurateurs, brewers and bartenders have stepped forward, planning ambitious and exciting new ventures across town. An ephemeral chef opens a restaurant dedicated to forage and wild foods. A famous Thai restaurateur is planning a cool new cafe in Northwest Portland. Cart owners create their own dining areas; a football player opens his own Hawaiian restaurant. And a number of interesting food baskets are planned for the near future.

Something to keep in mind: opening dates change often; concepts of openness change often. This piece will be a kind of living document, as restorers grapple with delays and unexpected obstacles. If you’re excited about opening something before the end of the year, let us know through the advice line.

Cat Pizza

For over a decade, Crown Paella has been a farmer’s market and restaurant favorite, run by wife-husband team Emily and Scott Ketterman. Both made their debut in the restaurant business, working in great places like the Simpatica Dining Room, before starting their restaurant business. But soon the Kettermans will be opening their own restaurant, a departure from the paella world to the pizza scene. The couple will garnish natural sourdough pies made from Pacific Northwest flour with seasonal produce and Ezzo pepperoni, bottle mystery cocktails, and sell wine by the bottle.

Address: 2174 Burnside Street West

Scheduled opening: September 15th

Read more: The couple behind Crown Paella will be opening a pizzeria in West Burnside this month [EPDX]

Morchella

Cameron Lee Dunlap, known for his stint at 23Hoyt and his Origin Wild pop-up, is finally opening his own restaurant, one that pays homage to forage foods. Dunlap will often use feed ingredients not often spotted on menus yes, morels and dandelion leaves, but also wild sorrel and daisies. The menu will include meats, but most of it will be things found in the forest, like game and freshwater fish. Morchella, alongside other restaurants coming in 2022 like Pasture, signals an upcoming renaissance in the world of hyper-local Pacific Northwest cuisine.

Address: 1315 NE Fremont Street

Scheduled opening: End of September at the earliest

Read more: Chef Cameron Lee Dunlap to Open Forage and Wild Food Restaurant [EPDX]

Sugar cream

This blockbuster pandemic-era event series featuring desserts, snacks and produce from Portland artists and chefs will soon land at its own venue, a market-meet-cafe-meet-bakery. -Pop-up meet-and-greet with a rotating set of contributing bakers, a retail section featuring Oregon-made housewares and pastries full of seasonal goodies like a sugar creme pie.

Address: 414 SE 81st Avenue

Scheduled opening: October 1st

Read more: Collaborative market, pop-up incubator and bakery café arrive in Montavilla [EPDX]

Breakside Beaverton Food Cart Pod and Beer Garden

Breakside Brewery, easily one of the best breweries in town, has seen some boom over the past year, opening a beer cart at the CORE food cart pod and a bar at Lake Oswego. The grand finale before the end of the year will be the Breakside Beer Garden and Food Cart in Beaverton, attracting major Portland food carts like Matts BBQ and Farmer & The Beast. A number of Portland restaurants will also land at the pod with carts, including new projects from Afuri and Please Louise. The beer garden will also host a tasting room, tavern, and a third indoor food business.

Address: 12680 Farmington Road Southwest

Scheduled opening: October at the earliest

Read more: Matts BBQ and Farmer & the Beast open Beaverton carts at the incoming Breakside pod [EPDX]

Beast by Marshawn Lynch

Despite the weirdness surrounding the name, football legend Marshawn Lynch’s new restaurant sounds like a cool opening in its own right. Portlands’ growing Hawaiian and Filipino food scene has been fun to watch, and while Beast by Marshawn Lynch will initially be a Hawaiian restaurant, Lynch is collaborating with restaurateurs Kevin Yamada (Kamaaina Comfort Foods of Hawaii, Two Zone Korean Fried Chicken) and Jun Park (Musashi Sushi) will incorporate dishes and recipes from his Filipino grandmother, Lola.

Address: In the Vance Hotel, 1455 SW Broadway

Scheduled opening: October

Read more: A new beast is coming to town this time from NFL player Marshawn Lynch [EPDX]

Bourbon Street

Before opening Nacheaux, his food cart transformed into a restaurant, Anthony Brown worked behind the Screen Door bar. Brown will return to the beverage world when he opens Bourbon Street, his New Orleans-themed cocktail bar in the Alameda Hop food hall. Anthony and Stephanie Brown will occupy the entire dining room space, also adding a dessert bar to the front room; at Bourbon Street, however, Brown will be playing with the myriad of cocktails born in the Big Easy, including the French Quarters, Hurricanes, and Old Carrs.

Address: 4765 NE Fremont Street

Scheduled opening: November, 1st

Read more: The team behind Nacheaux is developing a real food hall [EPDX]

Burger Smash Mid-City

One of the bestselling food carts of the 2020s, Mid City SmashBurger whose Oregonian name it best smashburger in Portland will soon own his own restaurant in St. Johns, in collaboration with Eems Eric Nelson. Nelson will design a $ 5 margaritas menu with collaborator Chris Abbott, while Mid City owner Mike Aldridge will develop a menu of burgers, hot dogs, shakes and more. It’s a big hit for St. Johns, but also an exciting, inexpensive place that will likely become a destination for burger lovers.

Address: 8408 N, Lombard Street

Scheduled opening: November

Read more: MidCity SmashBurger expands with new restaurant and bar in North Portland [O]

Flor wines

Andy Fortgang is arguably one of the city’s most famous sommeliers, the man behind the wine lists at places like Canard and Le Pigeon. But this fall, Hell will be opening its own bottle store, where wine enthusiasts can wander the aisles, glass in hand, and speak directly with Fortgang to pick out a bottle of something special.

Address: 825 NW Glisan Street

Scheduled opening: November at the earliest

Read more: One of Portlands’ most famous sommeliers to open his own bottle shop [EPDX]

Phuket Cafe

Earl Ninsom just can’t help but produce hits. Its Hat Yai, Langbaan, and Eem restaurants are all nationally recognized and locally loved, with their regional and versions of Thai cuisine. His next location, Phuket Cafe, will take over the old Ataula space and become the new home of his dinner club, Langbaan. The menu of dishes is still in development, but cocktail specialist Eric Nelson will cover the drink menu. The most exciting facet of the new restaurant (which we know so far) is the cafe’s outdoor dining area, inspired by a Thai train car.

Address: 1818 NW 23rd place

Scheduled opening: End of November-mid-December

Read more: Portlands Destination Thai Restaurant Langbaan Relocates to Northwest Portland [EPDX]

Countryside

Like the Breakside Pod, this upcoming SE 50th Food Cart Pod will house some of Portlands Food Cart serious talent, including Matts BBQ Tacos and Burger Stevens. It will also house a cocktail bar and taproom, with indoor and outdoor seating, run by Portland cocktails veteran: Taylor Gehrts, who has spent time at places like Trifecta, Masia, Smallwares. , and more. The bar will serve cocktails intended to accompany the dishes of the various pod carts.

Address: 2216 SE 50th Avenue

Scheduled opening: 1st December

Read more: New food cart and cocktail bar open in Southeast Portland [EPDX]

Jojo

To portray fans of this Southeast Portland food cart as cult doesn’t do them justice; Jojo has a vast constituency of devotees who love burgers stacked on carts, smoked then fried crispy chicken, and crispy chewy jojos as much as they love carts. nonsense Instagram. Those who have been stuck in a Jojo line will be in for a treat: Owner Justin Hintze will be opening a standalone restaurant with a larger vegan menu, milkshakes, and a full bar run by Ashelee Wells, an Eem alumnus. The larger kitchen area will also make room for more sandwiches on the main menu, brunch service and slushies.

Address: 902 Northwest 13th Avenue

Scheduled opening: Before the end of the year

Read more: Perennially Popular Jojo Fried Chicken Cart Opens Restaurant [EPDX]

An assortment of Heyday donuts Michelle Pearl Studios [Official photo]

The climax

This lively donut pop-up, known for its sticky rice flour donuts with flavors like ube and pandan, is working on a showcase opening in the Collective Oregon Eateries dining room, though the owner Lisa Nguyen is not sure it will be open until the end of the year. The menu will also expand its fried dough offerings, including other Vietnamese snacks and waffles.

Address: 3612 SE 82nd Avenue

Read more: Donut Pop-Up Heyday will open a store in the CORE Food Pod [EPDX]

wild thing

Ardens Kelsey Glasser and Tusk’s former chef Sam Smith’s vegetarian restaurant was slated to open this summer, but things have remained calm on that front recently. Here is hoping we will see it open before the end of the year.

Address: 1477 Northeastern Alberta, Unit 100

Read more: Tusk Alum Sam Smith and Ardens Kelsey Glasser Open Bowl Building Store [EPDX]