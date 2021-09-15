Business
Texas has nearly 2 million people late for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date with the most essential Texas news.
When the vaccines were first launched last year in Texas, Syed Raza received an unusual text from a fellow doctor practicing in the Houston area.
The doctor had just received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and was due to receive his second injection later in the month, but he was texting Raza to note that he had read on the internet that he had enough protection against the disease. first dose and did not need it. to get the second dose.
I don’t know what he was reading, but it was incorrect. It doesn’t matter whether people are fully trained doctors or have no scientific background, it seems like we can all be fooled by these tricks, said Raza, vice president of medical operations at St. Lukes Health in Houston, who is responsible for all aspects of the isolation, treatment and stabilization of patients with COVID-19 at two hospitals in the region.
It’s scientific. Vaccines work, and they work much more efficiently if people are given both doses, he added. Using emotions or opinions that people get from unreliable sources does not help.
Vaccine FAQs
-
Who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas?
All people 12 years of age and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas. Children from 12 to 17 years old can get the Pfizer vaccine, but COVID-19 vaccines are not required for Texas students.
-
Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?
State and local health officials say the vaccine supply is healthy enough to meet demand in much of Texas. Most drugstore chains and many independent pharmacies have a supply of vaccines, which is administered free of charge and mainly without an appointment. Many private doctor’s offices have it as well. And you can check the current lists of major vaccination centers that are still operating here.
The public health services also have vaccines. You can register with the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler either online or by phone. And businesses or civic organizations can set up their immunization clinics to offer it to employers, visitors, customers, or members.
-
Do I still need to be vaccinated if I have had COVID-19?
Yes. Medical experts recommend that people who have had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated. If a person’s treatment included monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, they should talk to their doctor before making an appointment for a vaccine. The CDC recommends that people who have received these treatments wait 90 days before getting vaccinated.
-
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe?
Yes. Health experts and public officials widely agree that the vaccine is safe. The three currently approved vaccine makers, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, have said their vaccines are 95%, 94% and 72% effective in protecting people against serious illness, respectively. Although no vaccine is without side effects, clinical trials for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson show that serious reactions are rare.
More answers here.
But a large number of Texans have apparently decided to stick to one dose of the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines: 1.89 million missed their second dose as of September 6, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Over a million of them are over 90 days late for their second dose.
This means that among those who received a first dose, 11% did not receive their second injection within the recommended time frame.
This numbers [confirm] a lot of what we’ve seen. We knew it, said Dr. James McDeavitt, executive vice president and dean of clinical affairs at Baylor College of Medicine. That is problematic. It always has been, but it’s even more problematic with the delta variant.
Doctors were already worried about the delay in the vaccination rate in Texas. As of September 11, about 49% of Texans were fully immunized, according to the DSHS. Nationally, just under 54% are fully vaccinated.
But the reluctance of the second shot is equally concerning, especially since the highly contagious delta variant has triggered a further rise in cases and a sharp rise in hospitalizations and deaths. Against the delta variant, McDeavitt said, the effectiveness of one dose is equivalent to not being vaccinated at all.
One dose initially gave you a degree of immunity, but it was probably in the 50-60% range, McDeavitt said. When delta began to emerge, it became very clear that a dose provides minimum protection. So if you only got one dose of Pfizer or Moderna versus the delta variant, you’re not much better off than if you weren’t vaccinated at all.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people receive their second dose three weeks after their initial injection of Pfizer vaccine and four weeks after their first injection of Moderna. But people who are more than 90 days late for their second dose don’t have to start over: Other countries have allowed their citizens to go three or four months between doses, Raza said.
CDC guidelines say that a person receiving their second dose earlier or later than recommended is not a reason to restart the vaccine series. The DSHS says that a second injection will provide increased protection against the virus even if it is given more than 90 days after the initial dose.
You just need to get the second shot. Your body’s immune system will remember you received the first vaccine and you should have a pretty strong immune response, Raza said.
Raza was initially surprised by the prevalence of reluctance on the second stroke. But as the pandemic has continued, doctors have reported several reasons why it exists.
A small number, McDeavitt says, have been told by their doctors not to receive a second injection due to a severe reaction to the first injection.
More of the partially vaccinated population, McDeavitt says, either did not take the time to do so or have other obstacles like transportation to vaccination sites.
McDeavitt and Raza said others have not returned for a second stroke due to growing apathy as COVID-19 cases decline in late spring and early summer; the state’s vaccination rate leveled off at the end of the summer.
Misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines online has also contributed, they said.
I think there was pandemic fatigue, to a large extent, Raza said. And so [people] Basically says: Well, I won’t be coming back for my second dose. I already had my first one, and based on that, I have some protection. In the meantime, we have also had very intense anti-vaccine misinformation on the Internet.
During the current delta-fueled outbreak, 90% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas have been unvaccinated.
Biden administrations’ order last week to require vaccines for federal employees and private companies with more than 100 employees could help overcome second-chance reluctance for many people. The new policy requires more than 80 million workers nationwide to be vaccinated or undergo a weekly COVID-19 test.
All of these factors combined, I think, will cause people to become a bit more compliant with a full vaccination schedule, McDeavitt said.
Join us from September 20 to 25 at Texas Tribune Festival 2021. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas in politics, public policy and the news of the day, hosted by award-winning journalists from the Texas Tribunes. Learn more.
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2021/09/14/coronavirus-texas-vaccine-second-dose/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]