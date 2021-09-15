Trail Blazers Shooting Guard CJ McCollum and wife Elise buy Oregon vineyard





Not only are Trail Blazers Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum and his wife Elise ready to welcome their first child, but they’ve now announced that they’ve purchased an Oregon vineyard. Last week McCollum took to his Instagram to share the news he and his wife have been waiting for and now their wine family is growing too. Download and subscribe to the Talkin ‘Blazers podcast CJ and his wife got married last September.in a beautiful Oregon vineyard after getting engaged in September 2018. It was June 2020 when McCollum unveiled its first signature wine, Heritage 91 pinot noir. Fast forward just before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season and the McCollums embark on their latest wine adventure. In a press release sent Tuesday, McCollum explained the idea of ​​buying the 318-acre property in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA of Willamette Valley, saying:“It’s been a little over a year since we announced the McCollum Heritage 91 label, but for much longer, Elise and I have had the privilege of exploring various vineyards in the Willamette Valley. As we explored the long term vision of McCollum Heritage 91 and beyond, we really wanted to strengthen our sense of belonging, which is represented by the acquisition of this beautiful property. “ The name of the McCollum vineyard has not yet been announced. McCollum will now become the first active NBA player to own a vineyard, but plans are underway to see when the grapes will actually be grown there. For now, wine lovers can prepare for the latest release of McCollum Heritage 91. The2019 Chehalem Mountain Pinot Noirgoes on sale September 27at 9:00 a.m. PST.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/northwest/trail-blazers/trail-blazers-shooting-guard-cj-mccollum-and-wife-elise-purchase-oregon

