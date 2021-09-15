Canva founders to put their billions to profit





The founders of the billionaire Canvas are preparing to give up the majority of their wealth as the latest round of software design startups funding takes its valuation to $ 40 billion ($ 55 billion). The Sydney-based start-up on Wednesday announced a $ 200 million capital raise, making it the most valuable private consumer software company of all time and now worth more than the giant on paper. telecommunications listed on ASX Telstra. Co-founders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht, who tied the knot earlier this year, have a 30% stake – valued at over $ 16 billion – in Canva. Having pledged to devote a large portion of their wealth to philanthropic causes, Ms Perkins and Mr Obrecht said it struck them as odd to be called billionaires because they felt they were just the gatekeepers money. Billions and billions of dollars is more than anyone in their lifetime, Ms. Perkins said. It’s not often that you have the right idea, at the right time with the right amazing team and with the right investors who believe in your vision. But it’s not just a huge opportunity, we really feel like it’s a huge responsibility, a responsibility that weighs very heavily on us, and doing the most good we can do is something we think about. a lot.

Melanie Perkins, co-founder of Canva, plans to give up the majority of her fortune. Credit:Pierre Braig Canvas’s fundraising was led by investment firms T. Rowe Price, Franklin Templeton, Sequoia, Bessemer Venture Partners, Greenoaks Capital, Dragoneer, Felicis Ventures and Australian venture capital firms Blackbird Ventures and AirTree Ventures. Having more than doubled in value since its previous fundraiser in April, it is now the fifth most valuable startup in the world after owner of TikTok ByteDance, fintech payments Stripe, space travel firm Elon Musks SpaceX and Buy now pay the Klarna Bank company later, according to data from research firm CB Insights. Canva was launched by Ms. Perkins, Mr. Obrecht, and Cameron Adams in 2013 with the goal of making it easy for anyone to design products such as greeting cards, posters, websites, and presentation slides. Eight years later, the high-flying startup has 60 million users in 190 countries and claims to have an annualized revenue of $ 700 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/business/entrepreneurship/bigger-than-telstra-canva-s-valuation-doubles-in-five-months-to-55-billion-20210915-p58rq1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos