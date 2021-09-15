Boeing delivers 22 jets in August, 737 MAX “white tail” is almost gone





SEATTLE / PARIS, Sept. 14 (Reuters) – Boeing Co (BN) delivered 22 planes in August amid a boost in domestic travel and won orders for seven 787s in respite from a program hampered by industrial flaws and a stop deliveries. The closely watched monthly snapshot comes as Boeing tries to recoup billions of dollars in lost sales due to the coronavirus pandemic and move past a safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes. Of the 22 airliners delivered last month, 14 were 737 MAX airliners and two were P-8 maritime patrol aircraft. The remaining six jets were jumbo jets, including three KC-46 refuellers for the US Air Force. Since the start of the year, Boeing has delivered 206 aircraft. Its European rival Airbus (AIR.PA) delivered 40 jets in August to reach 384 since the start of the year. Read more By August, Boeing had delivered 169 of its best-selling 737 MAX jets since the aircraft was returned to service in late 2020 following a nearly two-year safety ban. Importantly, Boeing has all but eliminated a stockpile of up to 200 unwanted jets known in the industry as “white tails” left over from the MAX crisis, according to industry sources. But it is struggling with structural flaws in its larger 787, which have caused it to cut production and halt deliveries. Boeing nevertheless adopted an optimistic note with higher industry forecasts on Tuesday, citing a recovery in domestic markets, although international travel remains depressed and the coronavirus variants potentially pose new risks. Read more Boeing said it received orders for 53 planes in August, including 35 MAX and 18 wide-body aircraft. These include 11,777 freighters – one for FedEx Corp (FDX.N) and another 10 from one or more buyers that Boeing has refused to identify. The August order total, after cancellations and conversions, was 23. This brings orders for the year to 683 or 280 after cancellations, ahead of Airbus’ net total of 132. INDIAN AFFAIR Industry sources say Boeing is set to win an order for 70 to 100 737 MAX jets from Indian Akasa, a low-budget startup founded by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, pending separate talks. on a long-term engine service agreement. But there remains a dispute with Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (RYA.I), one of its biggest customers, over the price of a potential order of up to 250 MAX jets as demand new airliners are increasing in Europe. Ryanair has said it is not ready to bow to Boeing’s pricing demands amid uncertainty over COVID-19 trends and suspended talks last week. Read more Market sources say Boeing has shown greater confidence in pricing after securing orders from United Airlines (UAL.O) and others, and after finding accommodations for all but 20 of the “queues”. white ”. European sources accuse Boeing of aggressively cutting prices to win contracts, a charge it denies. Asked about the supply of MAX jets on Tuesday, Stephen Jones, managing director of Flair Airlines, told Reuters in Montreal: “I think it has tightened a lot.” The airline got MAX jets at what it called “a good price” in March. Read more Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris Editing by Peter Cooney and Matthew Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

