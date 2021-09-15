Elizabeth Warren calls on Fed to dismantle Wells Fargo

The idea of ​​revoking the bank’s financial holding license was first proposed two years ago by Jeremy Kress, an assistant professor of business law at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He argued in a academic document that since the Fed requires institutions seeking such a license to have a high regulatory rating of 1 or 2 out of 5 on a scale that federal regulators use to assess whether a bank is well run, any bank that subsequently goes down should lose it.

In her letter, Ms Warren pointed out a report in early 2018, revealing that Wells Fargos’ regulatory rating, normally kept secret, had fallen below the level at which the bank could be considered well managed. She added that it was inconceivable that Wells Fargo could have improved her rating recently given her lingering problems.

Last week, federal regulators announced another round of fines and restrictions on the bank, over its improper management of some of its portfolios of mortgage clients. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency found that Wells Fargos’ management of its mortgage accounts was so sloppy that it may have improperly foreclosed on the homes of some borrowers. The regulator fined the bank $ 250 million, ordered it to suspend some pending foreclosures and gave it five months to get its management systems back on track.

Ms Warrens’ suggestion would be a much bigger sanction and involve significant challenges, said Jaret Seiberg, analyst for the Cowen Washington Research Group.

The banking system has evolved dramatically since Congress allowed investment banks and commercial banks to come together 25 years ago, Seiberg said. These trades are now nested, and it’s not that simple to say, you have to sell half the bank. Breaking up is difficult.

But immediate revocation of the banking license is not Mr Powell’s only option.

In an interview on Tuesday, Professor Kress said Mr Powell could order Fed officials to issue a new rule setting a limit of two or three years, for example on how long a company could operate with a low management rating and keep your license.

This could set a precedent that this is a tool the Fed can use to hold banks accountable for financial misconduct, Kress said.