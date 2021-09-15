Thousands of tenants freed from doubling land rents | Competition and Markets Authority





Thousands of people who have bought leasehold homes from property developer Countryside Properties will be freed from costly contract terms, following an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority. The watchdog looked at the practice of Countryside and other property developers of doubling land rent every 10 to 15 years. These increases, which are written into property contracts, leave some homeowners struggling to sell or mortgage their homes, while their rights to their property may also be at risk if they fall behind in paying rent on the ground. . Countryside Properties has now voluntarily committed to the CMA to remove clauses from its rental contracts that result in the doubling of land rents. The company will also remove the updated contract terms, which meant the land rent was increasing in line with the retail price index’s higher inflation measure. Land rent for affected tenants will now stay at the amount charged when they bought their home and will not increase over time. Countryside has confirmed that it no longer sells leasehold properties with ground rent doubling clauses. The announcement comes a year after the CMA took enforcement action against four real estate developers Countryside, Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments and Persimmon Homes who she says may have violated consumer protection law in relation to leasehold homes. The insurance group Aviva, which bought freehold properties from developers, agreed in June to remove floor rent conditions considered unfair and to reimburse owners whose rents doubled after the CMA investigation. Homebuilder Persimmon also agreed at the time to offer leaseholders the option of buying full ownership of their property at a reduced price, and to reimburse some homeowners who bought their property. The CMA wrote to Countryside and Taylor Wimpey in March, asking them to remove the land rent conditions from their contracts. Andrea Coscelli, CEO of CMAs, said: Leaseholders with Countryside can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they will no longer have to pay those doubling ground rents. No one should feel trapped in their home, trapped in terms that mean they may struggle to sell or mortgage their property. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Coscelli called on Taylor Wimpey and other developers to do the right thing for their tenants and remove these problematic clauses from their contracts. He added: If they refuse, we are ready to step in and take further action in court if necessary. Countryside said it had not sold any properties with land rent doubling clauses since 2017. He added that he planned to set aside an additional $ 5 million to cover the land rent assistance program, raising its total provision for the program at $ 15 million. Iain McPherson, Managing Director of Countrysides, said: Countrysides has engaged intensively and constructively with the AMC throughout its review to achieve this positive outcome for affected tenants.

