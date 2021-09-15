Business
Instagram says it’s working on body image issue after report details ‘toxic’ effect on teenage girls
“We make body image problems worse for one in three teenage girls,” said an internal presentation slide obtained by The Journal, summarizing research on adolescent girls facing these problems. Among teens who reported suicidal thoughts, 13% of UK users and 6% of US users attributed their desire to kill themselves to Instagram, according to a presentation, according to The Journal.
Newton said internal Facebook research has demonstrated the company’s commitment to “understanding the complex and difficult issues that young people may face, and informs all of the work we do to help those who encounter these issues.” .
According to the Wall Street Journal, Facebook researchers concluded that some adolescent mental health issues were specific to Instagram, not social media in general, especially when it comes to “social comparison.” This is when users focus on how their wealth, appearance or success compares to other people on the platform.
The research has been reviewed by top Facebook executives, according to The Journal, and was cited in a 2020 presentation given to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Newton said in his blog post on Tuesday that Instagram is “increasingly focusing on negative social comparison and negative body image.” One idea is to invite users to review different topics when they repeatedly view such content.
“We are cautiously optimistic that these nudges will help people move towards content that inspires and uplifts them, and to a greater extent, will change the part of Instagram’s culture that focuses on l ‘appearance of people, ”she said.
“I am dismayed and alarmed that Facebook is targeting teens with dangerous products while hiding the science of its toxic impact,” he said on Twitter. “Through hearings and legislation, my trade subcommittee will act to protect children and support parents.”
If you or someone you know could be at risk for suicide, here are some ways to help:
