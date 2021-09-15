Resilience is vital for recovery from a small business pandemic

J As the nations of more than 30 million small business owners get back on their feet, Main Street sees its survival again threatened by Covid-19.

Businesses are increasingly cutting hours, reporting declining incomes, and in some industries laying off more workers than they are hiring, new analysis of U.S. census data from the Economic Innovation Group . John Lettieri, president and CEO of the Economic Innovation Group, says this suggests a relationship between vaccination rates and economic health.

The latest findings highlight the need to dramatically improve vaccination rates and the availability of rapid tests, he says. Small businesses will continue to struggle until the public health crisis is brought under control as simple as that.

After the first wave of the pandemic which resulted in an unemployment rate of 14.8%, the highest since the Great Depression, the United States has seen demands for new businesses increase by 41%, according to the Census Bureau , a rate far exceeding the usual increase after the recession. . This trend is reflected in our third installment of the Next 1000: a Forbes list of American entrepreneurs with less than $ 10 million in revenue or funding. (You can see the Spring and Summer classes of 250 each here.) About 15% of applicants started their businesses in the midst of the pandemic. But the optimism that fueled this surge may be fading.

There is good news and bad news, says Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook and Forbes 1000 next judges. The good news is that fewer small businesses remained closed at 18%, down from 24% in February. But the bad news is that women and small business people of color remain the hardest hit.

According to Facebook’s recently released State of the World Small Business report, 20% of small businesses run by women have remained closed since February, compared with 16% of those run by men. The report also finds that small businesses run by underrepresented groups were at least 50% more likely to be closed or have lower sales compared to the same time last year.

Despite these challenges, Philip Gaskin, vice president of entrepreneurship at Kauffman Foundations and judge Forbes Next 1000, says the pandemic has created opportunities for founders, especially those of color and women. It is these resilient entrepreneurs who are best placed to create the businesses to solve these challenges, he says. Of the Next 1000 semi-finalists, 60% identify as a person of color and 56% as a woman.

Moving forward, small business owners are unsurprisingly saying they will need financial help. Private sector programs, like Facebooks, recently launched Invoice Fast Track whereby the social network will fund up to $ 100 million in unpaid bills for various small business owners in the United States in exchange for a low fixed fee, have a role to play. But the overwhelming majority (88%) of respondents to a recent Goldman Sachs survey of participants in its 10,000 Small Business program want the federal government to provide additional financial assistance in light of the increase in Covid cases. 19. Meanwhile, 91% support the creation of a long-term, low-interest loan guarantee program to help small businesses rebuild their balance sheets.

Despite the historic success of the Paycheck Protection Program and other SBA loan programs, access to capital remains one of the most pressing issues facing small business owners across the country, says Joe Wall, National Director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices. Congress and the administration must act quickly before thousands of small businesses face a cash flow crisis. With winter approaching and the rise in Delta variant infections, aggressive policy measures are needed to prevent a further downturn for small businesses.

Until then, entrepreneurs will need to remain resilient, continue to pivot their business models like nearly all (95%) have done amid the pandemic, according to Goldman Sachs, and embrace the digitalization that has helped them adapt. .

The silver lining of Covid was that there was a digital transformation underway, Sandberg says. It was there before, but the pandemic has massively accelerated it, and many companies have greater earning potential and more opportunities to hire people and serve their local communities than ever before.

