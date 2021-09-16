Billy Goat Brands to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on September 16, 2021

Investment incubator provides exposure to high growth ESG-focused companies in the blue economy, plant protein and functional food sectors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, September 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the Company or Billy Goat) (CSE: GOAT), a venture capital platform focused on the identification, sponsorship and environmental, social and governance incubation (ESG) companies focused on the blue economy, is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the CST) on September 16, 2021, under the ticker symbol GOAT. To coincide with his CSE listing, Billy Goat recently updated his website with new information about the company and its issuing companies, including, but not limited to, a current investor overview and blog posts. , all of which can be viewed at billygoatbrands.com.

In addition, once listing on the CSE is completed, the Company will pursue options to increase liquidity for its shareholders in Europe and the United States. Billy Goat also intends to submit an application to the Depository Trust Company (the “Fault code“) for the Company’s common shares to be eligible for delivery and depository services with DTC to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common stock in the United States. Securities eligible for clearing and settlement electronic through the DTC are considered “. This electronic method of securities clearing speeds up receipt of stocks and cash, thereby speeding up the settlement process for investors and significantly reducing transaction costs for participating brokerage firms.

Management commentary

Listing our common shares for trading on the CSE is an important step for the Company. Billy Goat offers investors the opportunity to participate in a unique, ESG-focused investment incubator that works with some of North America’s most exciting plant-based food technology companies, said Tony Harris, Chairman and CEO of Billy Goat Brands. On behalf of the board of directors and the management team of the company, I would like to thank our employees, partners, shareholders and other stakeholders for their support throughout the process. The rapid growth of our companies in which we invest is exciting and it is a privilege to bring the Billy Goat platform to the public market, added Mr. Harris.

The story continues

FMT commitment

The Company engaged Future Money Trends, LLC (FMT) of Georgetown, Texas, to create and develop digital marketing campaigns and other related services (the FMT Services) to help the Company improve its online profile with from the global investment community. The duration of the engagement is 12 months, subject to the terms of the service agreement (the FMT Agreement) signed between the Company and FMT. Pursuant to the terms of the FMT Agreement, FMT will receive a total initial cash amount of $ 500,000 (tax included) for the FMT Services to be provided over the 12 month term, unless terminated earlier. The Company and FMT are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and FMT will not receive any shares or options as compensation.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high potential companies operating in the blue economy. It intends to achieve these objectives by identifying and investing in the securities of private companies involved in the food and beverage industry, with an emphasis on: (i) vegetable proteins, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology and (iv) fermented foods. The Company expects to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes including, but not limited to, IPO transactions, mergers or acquisitions and other liquidity events of its companies or projects. in which it invests. The primary objective of the Company will be to generate a maximum return on its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. The Company’s final prospectus, financial statements and MD&A, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “Estimate”, “power”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed”, “positioned” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will occur”. The Company has provided forward-looking statements based on what it believes are currently reasonable assumptions. All of these forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including the risk factors identified in the company’s prospectus dated September 8, 2021), some of which are beyond the control of the company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, resulting delays or failure to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and that actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no guarantee can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will or will occur, or if any of them occur, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will draw from it. Readers are cautioned that the above list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company has no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Billy Goat Brands Ltd.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-833-4-GOAT-IR (1-833-446-2847)