Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,693.79, up 140.54 points.) Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up $ 1.35, or 3.13%, to $ 44.51 on 30.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up $ 1.20, or 5.09%, to $ 24.78 on 13.7 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Down 33 cents, or 0.51%, to $ 64.82 on 12.8 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 64 cents, or 5.91 percent, to $ 11.47 on 12.7 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 4.15%, to $ 2.76 on 9.8 million shares. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 4.78 percent, to $ 2.85 on 8.5 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Up $ 2.06 or 1.4% to $ 147.79. A long battle between rival Canadian railways for the acquisition of Kansas City Southern is over, along with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. on your mind. CP Rail said on Wednesday it had reached a deal to acquire KCS for about US $ 31 billion, after the Canadian National Railway Co. abandoned its competing takeover offer for the US railway. The news came after KCS ruled Sunday that CP Rail’s offer was a better proposition than its deal with CN. CP Rail said the “once in a lifetime partnership” will create the first US-Mexico-Canada rail network. CP Rail said customers will not experience any reduction in rail choice as a result of the transaction and has committed to keeping all existing freight rail bridges open on “commercially reasonable terms”. Following the final regulatory approval expected in the second half of next year, CP Managing Director Keith Creel will take over as CEO of the merged company. The merged entity will be called Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC). Calgary, currently CP Rail’s headquarters will be CPKC’s world headquarters, and Kansas City, Missouri, will be the US headquarters. The Mexican headquarters will remain in Mexico City and Monterrey. CP Rails head office in the United States in Minneapolis-St. Paul will also remain an important base of operations, the company said. WestJet Airlines Ltd. WestJet Airlines Ltd. appointed Harry Taylor interim president and CEO. Taylor has been WestJet’s CFO since 2015. He will assume the role of interim CEO between late November and mid-December 2021. Taylor will replace current WestJet CEO Ed Sims, who announced in June his intention to retire at the end of this year. . Sims has been Chief Executive Officer since May 2017. Jennifer Bue, current WestJet Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer. WestJet says Taylor played a key role in helping the airline weather the COVID-19 pandemic. He was responsible for managing WestJet’s cash flow during a time of low or no revenue. Taylor also led WestJet’s first U.S. bond issue and negotiated the purchase of the airline’s new Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing MAX. In a press release, Taylor said there is still a lot of work to do as WestJet aims to rebuild after the pandemic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

