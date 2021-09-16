Evergrande bond trading in China suspended after downgrade





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The main unit of the China Evergrande group, Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd, on Thursday requested the suspension of trading of its onshore corporate bonds following a downgrade, as property developer No 2 of the country is grappling with a liquidity crisis. The demand follows repeated freezes in bond trading in recent days by the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges due to trading volatility. Hengda received a notice on September 15 from the rating agency China Chengxin International (CCXI) indicating that the bond ratings had been downgraded from A to AA, and that the ratings of the bonds and its issuer were placed on a list of monitoring for further cuts, he said. in a stock exchange file. Hengda requested the suspension of trading in its onshore corporate bonds for one day, he said. When trading resumes on September 17, its Shanghai and Shenzhen exchange-traded bonds will only trade in negotiated transactions. A bond trader, who declined to be identified, said changes in the trading mechanism were likely to limit participation and curb volatility. Many companies would adjust the mechanism for trading their bonds before default, he said. The company’s bond traded in Shenzhen in January 2023 was last listed at 24.99 yuan on Wednesday, and its Shanghai-traded bond in May 2023 traded at 30 yuan. The 8.75% China Evergrandes bond in June 2025 dollars was trading at 29.375 cents Thursday morning, up about 4 cents from Wednesday’s lows, according to financial data provider Duration Finance. The indebted real estate developer scrambles to raise funds to pay his many lenders and suppliers, as he oscillates between a messy collapse with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse, or the less likely prospect of a Beijing bailout. Concerns about possible contagion from Evergrande’s debt crisis have spilled over to other high-yield Chinese issuers. A high-yielding Chinese dollar debt index fell to 374,646 on Thursday morning, its lowest level since April 14, 2020. Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Stephen Coates

