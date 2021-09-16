Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III announces the separate trading of its Class A ordinary shares and warrants, as of September 16, 2021





NEW YORK, September 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (the “Company”) today announced that the holders of units sold under the Company’s initial public offering of a total of 15,000,000 units completed on July 29, 2021 (and 444,103 additional units purchased by the underwriters following an exercise of their over-allotment option completed on August 6, 2021) (the “Offer”) may elect to trade separately the Class A Common Shares and the Warrants included in the Units beginning with September 16, 2021. All non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol “ALPAU”, and each of the Class A common shares and warrants will trade separately on the Nasdaq under the symbols “ALPA” and “ALPAW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company, in order to separate the units into Class A common shares and warrants. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 26, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained from the SEC’s website. About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. While the Company may pursue an initial goal of business combination in any business or industry, it intends to focus its research on companies in the healthcare sector in United States. The story continues Forward-looking statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties which are detailed in company registration statements and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, therefore, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. . The companies assume no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Contact Rajiv shukla

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

(646) 494-3296

[email protected] Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-healthcare-acquisition-corp-iii-announces-the-separate-trading-of-its-class-a-common-stock-and-warrants-commencing- Sep 16, 2021-301378085.html SOURCE Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III

