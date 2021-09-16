Dutch Bros. of Oregon launches IPO on the New York Stock Exchange





SALEM After humble beginnings as a cart operator in an Oregon town and growing into a business with hundreds of drive-through cafes, Dutch Bros Coffee launched its first public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The offer was met with enthusiastic reception from investors, who sent the company’s shares soaring more than 50% in a matter of hours. Dutch Bros Coffee Executive Chairman Travis Boersma rang the first trade bell on the New York Stock Exchange floor on Wednesday. The company had an initial public offering price of $ 23. By noon, the stock price had jumped to $ 36. The Pacific Northwest is known for its love of coffee. Starbucks began in 1971 in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market. Unlike this chain, which is now ubiquitous in the United States and beyond, Dutch Bros is 100% drive-thru. Stores with windmill emblems have grown across the West and are now located as far east as Texas and Oklahoma. Wearing a baseball cap inside out and a T-shirt that read Rage Against the Machine, hard rock band name Boersma was on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday and was due to ring the closing bell. “It’s a blow, man,” he told KDRV, an Oregon television station. “Who would have thought that you could take a coffee cart to a tiny little town like Grants Pass to really do what you hear about growing up as a kid, you know, the American Dream and actually go out and take it off.” “It’s surreal,” he added. Company President and CEO Joth Ricci told IPO Edge, a media outlet specializing in the company’s new stock offerings, that the company’s decision to go public does not mean its growth will be too aggressive. “We are not accelerating growth because of the IPO but remain disciplined,” Ricci told IPO Edge. Boersma and her brother Dane started their business in 1992 selling espresso-based drinks from their cart near the railroad tracks in the town of Grants Pass in southern Oregon, now numbering around 37. 000 inhabitants. Current offers include many sweet and energy drinks. Among them, Shark Attack, which consists of a house brand of energy drink and syrups of blue raspberry, coconut, lime and pomegranate. A medium-sized mixed and frozen version contains 500 calories. Dane Boersma died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS and also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2009 at the age of 55. Dutch Bros Coffee hosted its 15th annual Drink One for Dane Day in May, during which the company donated a portion of proceeds from all of its stores to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the leading nonprofit in the ALS research, care and defense. Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky

