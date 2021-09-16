Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico announces the date of payment of the capital reduction approved at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders





GUADALAJARA, Mexico, September 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacfico, SAB de CV (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (the Company or GAP) announces that on September 28, 2021, the reduction payment will be made of capital approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of September 14, 2021. Payment of the capital reduction will be made in accordance with the first resolution approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting, equivalent to Ps. 7.80 (SEVEN PESOS 80/100 MN) per share in circulation. The capital reduction payment corresponds to the thirty-one of these payments. Company Description: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacfico, SAB de CV (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout the Pacific region of Mexico, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other medium-sized towns: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. As of February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAC and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the symbol GAP. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo from Concessioner Aeroportuarias, SL, which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement to operate Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, business performance and financial results. The words anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, plan and similar expressions, as it relates to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of major operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and factors or trends affecting financial conditions, liquidity or operating results are examples of forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the events, trends or expected results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions and operating factors. Any change in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. In accordance with Article 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Law of 2002 and Article 42 of the Ley del Mercado de Valores, GAP has established a Alert launcher program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activity that may involve criminal behavior or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 01-800-563-0047. The website is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. The APM Audit Committee will be informed of all complaints for immediate investigation. The story continues

