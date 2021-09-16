Tenants freed from costly contractual clauses

Countryside Properties to remove conditions that mean land rents double every 10 to 15 years in CMA’s latest tenant victory

The land rents of the tenants concerned will no longer increase and will remain at the amount invoiced during the initial purchase of their home.

It comes after Persimmon Homes offered leasehold homeowners the option of buying their freehold home at a reduced price after AMC surveyed their selling practices.

Following the action of the AMC, the tenants of Countryside Properties will no longer be subject to land rents which double every 10 or 15 years.

Countryside Properties, one of the UK’s leading property developers, has voluntarily committed to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to remove clauses from rental contracts that double land rents. The effect of these increases, which occur every 10 to 15 years, is that people often find it difficult to sell or mortgage their homes and their property rights can be threatened, for example, if they are behind on their rent.

Countryside will also remove clauses which were originally doubling clauses, but which have been converted so that the land rent increases in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI). The AMC believes that the original conditions were potentially unfair and therefore should have been removed entirely, instead of being replaced by another condition that further increases the land rent.

The move comes after the CMA launched enforcement action against 4 real estate developers in September 2020. These were Countryside and Taylor Wimpey, for using potentially unfair contract terms, and Barratt Developments and Persimmon Homes for a possible sale. abuse of leasehold homes. AMC has already secured commitments from Persimmon and Aviva under this action, helping thousands of tenants.

Due to the action of the CMAs, affected country lease tenants will now have their land rents stay at the original amount i.e. when the property was first sold and this will not increase with the weather. Countryside also confirmed to the CMA that it has stopped selling leasehold properties with double ground rent clauses.

Andrea Coscelli, Director General of the AMC, said:

Tenants with Countryside can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they will no longer have to pay those doubling ground rents. No one should feel trapped in their home, trapped in terms that mean they may struggle to sell or mortgage their property. We will continue to firmly tackle developers and investors as we have done over the past 2 years to make sure people are not taken advantage of. Other developers, such as Taylor Wimpey, and freehold investors now have the ability to do the right thing for their tenants and remove these problematic clauses from their contracts. If they refuse, we are ready to step in and take further action in court if necessary. This is the kind of problem that could be resolved quickly and with fines if the CMA were given the consumer credentials that the government is currently consulting on.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said:

We have asked the CMA to investigate the use of unfair housing market practices, such as doubling land rents, and I welcome their continued success in bringing homeowners justice. This settlement with Countryside will give thousands of additional tenants the fair treatment they deserve and marks the third major deal with leading UK developers and investors. I strongly urge others to follow suit and end these historic practices. We will continue to support tenants who have been poorly sold and our new legislation will put an end to this practice for future owners, by limiting ground rents to zero in new leases.

As part of its review of the leasing industry, the CMA continues to investigate investment groups Brigante Properties, Abacus Land and Adriatic Land, after writing to the companies earlier this year outlining its concerns and forcing them to remove the conditions for doubling the land rent. of their contracts. The CMA’s investigation into Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey is also ongoing.

For more information on CMA’s ongoing work in the industry and for future updates, please visit the Leasehold Cases page.

