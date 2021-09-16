How will your Social Security benefits stack up to the average of $ 1,557?

Social Security benefits are a substantial source of income for millions of retirees, so it is wise to make the most of them. Especially if you have insufficient retirement savings, your monthly checks can go a long way to helping you enjoy your old age more comfortably.

In July 2021, the average retirement benefit amount was about $ 1,557 per month, according to the Social Security Administration. The maximum amount you can collect, however, is $ 3,895 per month.

The amount you receive in benefits will depend on several factors, and there are ways to ensure that you receive an above-average monthly payment. How do your benefits compare to the average? And what can you do to get closer to the maximum payout? Here are the factors to consider.

1. The length of your career

When determining the amount of your basic benefits (or how much you will receive by filing a claim for benefits at your full retirement age), the Social Security Administration examines your income throughout the last 35 years. most remunerated in your career. This income is averaged and adjusted for inflation, and the result is your benefit amount.

To get an above-average monthly payment, you need to make sure you’ve worked for at least 35 full years before you start claiming. If you worked under 35, you will have zeros included in your average earnings to account for years you were not working. This, in turn, will reduce the amount of your base benefit.

2. Your earnings

Not only does the length of your career affect the amount of your benefits, but so does your income throughout your working years.

To receive the maximum benefit amount, you must have consistently reached the salary cap. The salary cap is the maximum income subject to Social Security taxes, and for 2021, that limit is $ 142,800 per year.

If your income falls below this limit, that’s okay. The majority of workers won’t be able to reach the maximum benefit amount, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take action to earn an above-average monthly payment.

The more money you earn, the more benefits you can earn. If you are able to find a sideline or find a source of passive income, this can result in a higher benefit amount in retirement.

3. The age at which you start to claim

Finally, the age you file for Social Security will have a huge impact on the amount you receive each month.

You can start claiming benefits at age 62 or any age later. The longer you wait (up to age 70), the more money you will collect each month. While deferring benefits is not the right decision for everyone, if you are able to delay the claim, you could potentially receive hundreds of dollars more per month.

If your goal is to earn an above-average amount of benefits, deferring benefits might be a smart strategy. By waiting up to age 70 to file your return, you could receive up to 32% more each month on top of your total benefit amount, which can be very helpful.

How much will you receive in benefits?

The amount you ultimately receive in Social Security benefits will depend on many factors. However, you can check the amount of your benefits by consulting your statements via your mySocialSecurity account. From there, you can see the estimated amount of your future benefits based on your actual income.

Keep in mind, however, that this number isn’t necessarily set in stone. There are ways to increase the amount of your monthly checks, and with the right strategy, you can give yourself the best chance of beating your average benefit amount.