Indirect surgery business combination approved; The share will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the name “RBOT”

WALTHAM, Massachusetts & HONG KONG – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Vicarious Surgical Inc. (Vicarious Surgical or the Company) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotic technology company seeking to improve both the cost and effectiveness of surgical procedures as well as outcomes for patients, announced today that the Shareholders of D8 Holdings Corp. (D8) (NYSE: DEH.U, DEH, DEH WS), approved the business combination previously announced at the shareholders’ meeting held today, September 15, 2021. The business combination companies are expected to close in September on February 17, 2021 and are expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $ 220 million to fund the further development and planned commercialization of the company’s intelligent and affordable single-incision surgical robot (the Vicarious System) which virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive operations. surgery.

Following the closing of the transaction, the amalgamated company will be renamed Vicarious Surgical Inc. Its common shares and Class A warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 20, 2021, under the symbols RBOT and RBOT. WS, respectively.

Using its revolutionary next-generation robotic technology, Vicarious Surgical seeks to increase the efficiency of surgical procedures, improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Vicarious Surgical Believes the Vicarious System to be the First Surgical Robotic System to Receive Breakthrough Device Designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)1.

The total $ 142 million PIPE supporting the transaction is funded by several strategic investors, including global medical technology company BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), major hospital groups in the United States and Asia , and the pioneer of surgical robotics Roberta Lipson, founder. of United Family Healthcare and its predecessor Chindex International Inc. and CEO of New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH). Tech luminaries Bill Gates, Vinod Khoslas Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Sun Hung Kai & Co. and Philip Liangs E15 VC are also investing.

Today’s vote approving our business combination is an exciting and important step on our path to challenge the complexity and limited adoption of robotic surgery with a system designed to provide access, surgical capability and visualization. improvements to patients and providers in US and international markets. , said Adam Sachs, CEO and co-founder of Vicarious Surgical. We look forward to transforming the future of surgical robotics, with our business backed by global institutional support, multiple large-scale strategic partners, and the investment of distinguished healthcare executives with extensive experience in adopting the surgical robotics.

The combination of D8 and Vicarious Surgical will open a transformative new chapter in surgical robotics, said Donald Tang, President of D8 and Managing Partner of Celadon Partners. We believe Vicarious Surgical advances the state of the art in solving long-standing technical challenges that have limited the capabilities and adoption of surgical robots. We believe in the potential of Vicarious Surgicals to drive a paradigm shift in the cost and accessibility of certain surgical procedures as well as improvements in patient outcomes. We see Vicarious Surgical as a thought leader in the field of surgery and believe the market is ripe for surgical robots that improve efficiency and quality of patient care. We see the need for greater innovation and choice for patients and practitioners, in the United States and internationally, believe that Vicarious Surgical can meet this need and are delighted to support Adam in this incredibly important mission.

The combined company will be led by Adam Sachs as CEO and Chairman, alongside his highly experienced management team including Sammy Khalifa as Chief Technology Officer, William Kelly as Chief Financial Officer and June Morris as Chief Legal Officer. and general counsel. The board of directors of the combined company will include David Styka as chairman, M. Sachs, M. Khalifa, Donald Tang, former chairman of D8, David Ho, professor of medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Dror Berman, partner of Innovation Endeavors, Samir Kaul, Managing Partner of Khosla Ventures, Ric Fulop, CEO of Desktop Metal, and Philip Liang, Managing Partner of E15VC.

Advisers

Credit Suisse acted as principal financial advisor to Vicarious Surgical. Credit Suisse and ICBC acted as joint investment agents in connection with the private offer. BTIG, Canaccord Genuity, Cowen and Piper Sandler acted as financial market advisers to Vicarious Surgical. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, PC acted as legal advisers to Vicarious Surgical. White & Case LLP acted as legal counsel to D8.

About vicarious surgery

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next-generation robotics company developing disruptive technology with the goal of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. . The company’s new surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like and virtual reality surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The company’s technology has received the revolutionary device designation from the FDA, and Vicarious Surgical believes the Vicarious system is the first surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA. The company is led by a seasoned team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by tech luminaries such as Bill Gates, Vinod Khoslas Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yangs AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liangs E15 VC. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Learn more about www.vicarioussurgical.com.

About D8 Holdings Corp.

D8 Holdings Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company looking to partner with a company that applies technology and innovation to disrupt large addressable markets. The goal of D8 is to identify a target business that is undervalued against its potential and ready for transformative improvement.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safety regulations” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Combined Company may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, for example, Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “power”, “power” , “Could”, “should,” “believes”, “predicted”, “potential”, “continue” and similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or phrases) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the combined company’s expectations regarding financial results, future performance, product and service development, the ability of the vicarious surgical system to improve patient outcomes. , the anticipated financial impacts and other effects of the combination business on the business of the combined company, and the size and potential growth of current or future markets for the products and services of the combined company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are beyond the control of the combined company and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on the operations of the combined company; the ability to maintain the Class A common shares of the combined company on the NYSE after the business combination; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected, among other things, by competition and the ability of the combined company to grow and manage its growth profitably and to retain key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the combined company’s ability to raise funding in the future; the success, cost and timing of the combined company’s product and service development activities; the attributes and potential benefits of the combined company’s products and services; the combined company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the combined company’s ability to identify, license or acquire additional technology; the combined company’s ability to maintain its existing licensing, manufacturing, supply and distribution agreements; the combined company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the combined company is currently marketing or developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for the combined company’s products and services, and its ability to serve these markets, alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the combined company’s products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures performed using its products and services; the combined company’s estimates of expenses, income, capital requirements and additional financing requirements; the financial performance of the combined company; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Proxy Circular / Prospectus relating to the business combination, including those mentioned in the section “Risk Factors” and other documents filed by the Combined Company with the SEC. The combined company cautions that the above list of factors is not exclusive. The Combined Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are posted. The Combined Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or commitment to publicly issue any updates or revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances about which such statement is based.

1 As of the date of this press release, Vicarious Surgical is not aware of any surgical robotics company that has received the revolutionary device designation for a complete robotic system.