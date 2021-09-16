Why is everyone worried about social security?





While many seniors rely heavily on Social Security to make ends meet, a large number have lost confidence in the program. A good 73% of American workers believe Social Security won’t be there for them when they retire, according to the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey. But those who think this way may overstate the current situation. What is happening with Social Security? Social Security administrators recently released their long-awaited update on the financial state of the program, and the news wasn’t exactly wonderful. It wasn’t shocking either. It’s no secret that in the years to come, Social Security will owe more money in benefits than it collects in income, as baby boomers leave the workforce in droves and too little. replacement workers come in to compensate. Social Security will, in this scenario, have to draw on its trust funds to meet the expected benefits. But once those trust funds are depleted, benefit cuts will be on the table. Before the onset of the coronavirus crisis, Social Security administrators estimated the program’s trust funds would be cash-strapped by 2035. Now they say that milestone will come a year earlier due to the widespread unemployment crisis triggered by the pandemic. Once those trust funds are depleted, Social Security recipients might consider a 22% cut in their benefits. This applies to current and future beneficiaries. Interestingly, the aforementioned Transamerica poll was compiled and released before the Trustees released their last report. But if anything, the number of workers who now think Social Security won’t be there for them when they retire could be higher. All is not pessimistic Obviously, cuts in Social Security benefits are not desirable. But there is also a big difference between social security which goes bankrupt and the program which must reduce benefits. The first is not on the table, which means that current and future retirees will still receive a certain amount of money on a monthly basis. Moreover, although reductions in benefits are possible, they are not set in stone. The cut in benefits could put millions of seniors in dire financial straits, so lawmakers are likely to try to find ways to avoid this scenario. Of course, current retirees may have few options to offset cuts in Social Security benefits. But if you’re still working, you should be a little less worried. On the one hand, you may have a lot of years ahead of you to increase your personal retirement savings so that you are less dependent on Social Security during your retirement years. You may also have the option of delaying your deposit, which could give you a larger monthly benefit for life. While the latest news on the Social Security front may not be something to celebrate, fears about the program’s demise are completely overblown. As long as we continue to tax workers’ income for social security purposes, the elderly will be able to receive benefits to some extent. And given the consequences of cutting benefits, lawmakers are invested enough in finding solutions to prevent this from happening anytime soon.

