Ryanair calls for Irish aviation revival plan

Ireland needs an aviation stimulus package if it is to capture its fair share of the sector’s rebound, Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary said.

Speaking to RTÉ News ahead of the airline’s AGM in Dublin this morning, Mr O’Leary said as Shannon returned to pre-pandemic capacity and Ryanair was close to agreeing to a recovery plan with Dublin and Cork, the airports need more help from the States.

“We need the government to make a decision,” he said.

“The only thing we have criticized about Eamon Ryan and transportation is that there is no aviation stimulus package yet, despite a plan dragging on. his office for 15 months, “said the boss of Ryanair.

“Meanwhile, Spain, Portugal, Italy are all here with stimulus packages, reducing aviation taxes,” he said.

“We have to be competitive if Ireland is to capture a fair share of this growth and Ireland can capture a fair share of this growth, because Ryanair is Irish, we are based here in Ireland and the first country we want to be in. developing is Ireland, ”he said.

“But not if we are going to be taxed out of our existence, we will rather go to other European countries,” he added.

Michael O’Leary said Ryanair is currently making extraordinary discount offers for airports and receiving incentives to resume growth across Europe.

“This is why we call on the Irish government again – we need an aviation revival plan for this island, we are an island on the outskirts of Europe and we have not yet established a aviation revival plan, “he said. .

“And that will be important because I think next summer you will see fewer Irish people staying on vacation,” he said.

“There will certainly be fewer American visitors. We need to replace these with European visitors, with British visitors, restoring those ties that we have had for many years,” he added.

Mr O’Leary said the past 18 months have been the most traumatic the company has ever seen.

He said that before the pandemic, the airline had experienced 30 years of unbridled growth, outside of September 11 and the Gulf War.

“This is the first event where we have been effectively grounded for 18 months,” he said.

“We had a lot of people who were part-time. We employ 18,000 people. Now luckily we kept most of those jobs, but most of us had to take pay cuts last year. , this year, “he said. declared.

“We hope to reinstate these pay cuts over the next two or three years, but it has been extremely traumatic. And I think that’s why today is such an exciting day,” he added.

His comments came as the airline’s board of directors approved a revised growth plan that will allow it to carry 225 million passengers by 2026, nearly 50% growth from levels before. the pandemic.

Mr O’Leary said the company’s optimism was based on its order for 210 of the new, most efficient Boeing 737 Maxs, 12 of which have already arrived, and 65 more are expected this winter.

There will also be less capacity due to the bankruptcy of other airlines and high demand, as people across Europe will start flying again very quickly as the pandemic wanes.

“I think people will be flying to Europe in the next 12-18 months because long haul will be less of an option,” he said.

“There is therefore a great shortage of capacity in Europe for the next few years,” he added.

The airline boss predicted that fares would stay lower during the winter, except for the peak public holiday periods of October and Christmas, when bookings are already strong, but will then increase until next summer.

Mr O’Leary confirmed that Ryanair would have no routes to and from Northern Ireland this winter, as the short-term traffic incentives for summer routes, put in place by airports there , had expired and had not been renewed.

“The same will happen here in the Republic if we don’t become competitive,” he said.

“We want to develop here. Aer Lingus is also fighting for growth. We need incentives for recovery from this government and we need action,” urged Michael O’Leary.

He said Ryanair would be happy to resume talks with Boeing about a new order for new planes, after talks ended recently because the two sides could not agree on the price.

“We’ll be happy to talk to Boeing again, but Boeing wanted to put a price increase on the cost of the plane and we said look guys, there’s a Covid crisis, you don’t sell planes, lower them. prices and we will order more planes, increase your prices, we will stop ordering planes, ”he said.

Mr O’Leary added that he believes there will be opportunities to add Airbus aircraft, certainly second-hand, in the coming years.

“But I don’t see a big order for Airbus emerging,” he said, adding that the automaker’s order book is larger than Boeing’s and that prices have been rising for several years.

Ryanair shares jumped more than 7% today after raising its long-term traffic forecast and saying it planned to carry 225 million passengers per year by 2026, up from 200 million previously when it envisages a strong resumption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement ahead of its annual general meeting, it said the planned delivery of 210 Boeing 737 MAXs over the next five years will allow it to accelerate post-pandemic growth “as opportunities open up at major airports. and secondary across Europe, especially where legacy carriers have failed or downsized fleets ”.

The airline plans to create more than 5,000 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers over the next five years, and earlier this week it opened a € 50 million aviation training center in Dublin, with two further training centers planned in Spain and Poland over the course of five years.

Ryanair Group Managing Director Michael O’Leary said the performance of the B737 “Gamechanger” aircraft this summer exceeded his expectations.

“With these new deliveries, Ryanair will open 10 new bases across Europe this year as we work with airport partners to help them recover traffic and jobs after Covid, and seize slot opportunities released by airlines competitors that have collapsed or significantly reduced the size of their fleet, ”said the CEO.

Michael O’Leary said the Covid-19 pandemic had dealt an unprecedented blow to Europe’s aviation and tourism industries.

“Only Ryanair has taken advantage of this crisis to place significantly larger orders for aircraft, to expand our airport partnerships and to ensure lower operating costs so that we can pass even lower fares on to our customers, so that with our airport partners, we can recover strongly from the Covid pandemic and generate higher than expected growth in traffic and employment over the next five years, “he added.

Ryanair carried 149 million passengers a year before the pandemic and plans to fly between 90 million and 100 million in its fiscal year until the end of March 2022 as the industry recovers from the disruption of the past 18 months.

The airline had planned to hit the 200 million passenger mark by March 2024, but said just before the pandemic hit Europe last year that delays in delivering the then stranded MAX jet would mean that it would take until 2025 or 2026.

Ryanair shares rose in Dublin trading today.