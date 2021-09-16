Ryanair plans to carry 225 million passengers by 2026 in Covid rebound | Ryanair





Ryanair plans to carry an additional 25 million passengers per year by 2026, as the no-frills airline tries to take advantage of the industry’s slow recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Irish airline has said it hopes to carry 225 million passengers a year by March 2026, 25 million more than its previous target of 200 million, as it prepares for its annual meeting in Dublin on Thursday. Airlines have been among the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic amid extended restrictions on international travel, even as national economies, including the UK, have opened up and are scrambling to position themselves for it. reprise. Ryanair said earlier this month that it plans to exceed pre-Covid passenger numbers 149 million in 2019 by 2022. It will then grow rapidly as it occupies airport slots. freed by collapsed or struggling rivals. Thursdays increased the forecast to equal 50% five-year growth, from an earlier forecast of 33%. The expansion will also mean an increase in staff. Ryanair said on Tuesday it would hire 5,000 people, including pilots, cabin crew and engineers, across Europe over the five-year period. Ryanair will take delivery of 210 Boeing 737 Max aircraft over the next five years. He calls the 737 Max a game changer because of its increased reliability and reduced fuel consumption. The 737 Max was not returned to service until the end of 2020 after being grounded for nearly two years after a failure caused two crashes, killing 346 people. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Michael OLeary, CEO of Ryanair, highlighted the lower carbon emissions of the new planes. However, the company has not set an overall emissions reduction target, which means its carbon footprint could increase dramatically as it expands. Ryanair said in 2016 it would hit the 200 million passenger mark by 2024, suggesting the pandemic has not put its long-term growth plans too far away. Other airlines have been forced to pull back: Shares of Ryanairs’ main UK rival easyJet collapsed last week after announcing they would raise $ 1.2 billion to complete the recovery. OLeary said: The Covid-19 pandemic has dealt an unprecedented blow to Europe’s aviation and tourism industries. Only Ryanair took advantage of this crisis to place significantly higher orders for aircraft, to expand our airport partnerships and to guarantee lower operating costs so that we could pass even lower fares on to our customers, so that with our airport partners, we can recover strongly from the Covid pandemic and generate higher-than-expected growth in traffic and employment over the next five years.

