Dutch Bros Coffee IPO prepares Oregon’s new billionaire

Biotech and sports companies dominate the public listings this week, but Oregon-based coffee chain Dutch Bros is standing out. The company was founded by two brothers who left the dairy industry to sell coffee from a cart (fitted with a single espresso machine and stereo) in the small town of Grants Pass in 1992. It now has more than 470 stores known for their drive-through format only in 11 states. Still run by one of the brothers, executive chairman Travis Boersma, the family business went public on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange in an IPO that raised nearly $ 500 million and made of Boesma a billionaire.

“It’s an amazing day for Dutch Bros. Total love at first sight Boersma, 50, said Forbes Wednesday. When my brother and I started this business almost 30 years ago, we never imagined we would be here today. Right now, my focus is on providing more opportunities for our employees, which is at the heart of why we went public. The company has nearly 17,000 employees.

Successful IPO Makes It Biggest In Oregon History: Dutch Bros. Raised Around $ 484 Million, Well More Than $ 146 Million And $ 169 Million raised by Oregon heavyweights Nike and Columbia Sportswear in 1980 and 1998, respectively, corrected for inflation. Boersma owns around 41% of the new public company, a stake worth $ 2.5 billion. Dutch Bros. shares closed at $ 36.92 on the first day of trading, 61% above the opening price of $ 23. The co-founder also bought a plane from Dutch Bros. for $ 900,000 in July and sold a portion of the IPO shares which brought in around $ 69 million after taking capital gains taxes into account, raising his estimated net worth of $ 2.6 billion. Thanks to several anti-takeover provisions and a tiered share structure, Boersma will retain 74% of the company’s voting shares.

Dutch Bros is a relative pipsqueak when compared to coffee chains like Starbucks and Peets. The company posted a net loss of nearly $ 62 million on revenue of $ 327 million last year, with sales growth of 60% in 2020 as the chain added 71 new locations , all owned by the company. Dutch Bros. discontinued the franchise in 2017, but 56% of Dutch Bros. locations are still owned by franchisees, many of whom have long-standing ties to the business thanks to a 2008 decision to sell franchises only to people in the franchise. Dutch Bros. system The 179 new stores opened since 2018 are operated by internally promoted store managers.

Listed coffee companies have been a mixed bag since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic: JDE Peets, who owns coffee retailer Peets Coffee, went public on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange in June 2020 and has saw his shares drop 12% since he started trading. On the other hand, Dunkin Brands, formerly public, was acquired by restaurant investment firm Inspire Brands for $ 11.3 billion in October 2020 at $ 106.50 per share, a 7% premium over the company’s stock price at the time of the announcement of the agreement. In comparison, Starbucks, bought when it was a very small regional company by Howard Schultz, who later became a billionaire, is still far ahead of the pack: the giant drawn of $ 23.5 billion in sales at more than 32,000 stores in its 2020 fiscal year ending in September, and its shares are up 15% since the start of 2021.

Nevertheless, Dutch Bros. relies on an aggressive expansion strategy and brand loyalty among its customers to ensure steady growth as a public company. The chain continued to expand eastward with new stores in Texas and Oklahoma this year, with the goal of eventually reaching 4,000 locations across the United States. the wildfires that ravaged Oregon in 2020. Dutch Bros. has also developed a unique culture since its founding, touted as Dutch Luv, calling its baristas broistas and offering a secret menu of exclusive drinks ranging from Hot Annihilator ( an espresso and a concoction of chocolate syrup and macadamia nuts) with Blue Rebel energy drinks.

Travis and Dane Boersma started Dutch Bros with a cart near the railroad tracks in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992, after leaving the dairy industry, which had employed two generations of their Dutch-born family before them. “The changes made to the [dairy] the industry made our outlook quite bleak. So we used that reality as a motivation to branch out and try something new, ”Boersma said in a commentary. declaration in the company’s offering prospectus. “Dane and I shared a desire to do something extraordinary together. We bought a double-headed espresso machine, set up the stereo, opened the barn doors and started experimenting with coffee beans.”

The brothers added four more carts over the years and by 1994 they had purchased their first drive-thru location, setting the stage for their expansion beyond Grants Pass and into neighboring towns (and later, the States ) with the opening of their first franchise location in 2000. Tragedy struck in 2004 when Dane was diagnosed with ALS, a fatal neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrigs disease. The diagnosis sparked a charity campaign called “Drink One For Dane” to help raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which supports ALS research. While Dane passed away from ALS in 2009, the company says the campaign has raised more than $ 10.3 million for ALS patients and research to date.

Dutch Bros. continued to grow under Travis’s leadership and the company first made outside investments in September 2018, receiving an undisclosed amount from San Francisco-based private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners. TSG is the second largest shareholder in Dutch Bros, with an approximate 31% stake worth almost $ 1.9 billion. Boersma resigned as CEO to serve as executive chairman in February and was replaced at the top by Joth Ricci, who joined Dutch Bros. in 2019 and previously served as president of Portland-based craft coffee brand Stumptown Coffee Roasters from 2013 to 2017. In May, four months before the IPO, Dutch Bros. took out a $ 200 million loan from JPMorgan Chase, which it plans to repay using the proceeds of the public listing.

Memories of that first cart with his brother still guide Travis Boersmas’ vision for the company today, nearly three decades and hundreds of new cafes later. “[Dane’s death] has not diminished the incredible inspiration that I draw from my brother, to continue and realize the dream we had in 1992. “

