Opinion: How to Safely Break the Real Estate and Stock Market Addiction to Quantitative Easing and the Speculation It Fuels

LONDON (Project unionAmid all the talk about when and how to end or reverse quantitative easing (QE), a question is hardly ever discussed: why have central banks had so little effect on purchases of bonds in Europe and the United States since 2009 price level?

Between 2009 and 2019, the Bank of Englandinjected 425 billion($ 588 billion) about 22.5% of UK gross domestic product in 2012 in the UK economy. This was aimed at pushing inflation up to the BOE’s prescribed medium-term target of 2%, from a low of just1.1% in 2009. But after 10 years of quantitative easing, inflation was below its 2009 level, despite the fact that house prices and stock markets were booming and GDP growth had not recovered. trend rate before the crisis.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the BOE has purchased an additional 450 billion in UK government bonds, bringing the total to 875 billion, or 40% of current GDP. The effects on inflation and output of this second round of QE are not yet felt, but asset prices have risen sharply again.

Little impact on the real economy

A plausible generalization is that increasing the quantity of money through QE gives a temporary strong boost to house and financial security prices, thus greatly benefiting the holders of these assets. A small part of this increased wealth seeps into the real economy, but most of it simply flows through the financial system.

The Standard Keynesian Argument, Derived from John Maynard KeynessGeneral theory,is that any economic collapse, whatever the cause, results in a sharp increase in hoarding. Money flows into reserves and savings increase, while spending decreases. This is why Keynes argued that economic recovery after a collapse should be driven by fiscal policy rather than monetary policy. The government must be the last spendthrift to ensure that the new money is used for production rather than being accumulated.

But in hisMoney treatyKeynes provided a more realistic account based on speculative demand for currency. During a sharp economic downturn, he argued, money is not necessarily hoarded, but passes from industrial circulation to financial circulation. Money in industrial circulation supports normal production processes, but in financial circulation it is used to hold and trade existing securities for wealth, including the

and the money market

transactions. A depression is marked by a transfer of money from industrial circulation to financial circulation from investment to speculation

State-created financial instability

One implication of this is that QE generates its own boom and bust cycles. Unlike orthodox Keynesians, who believed that crises were caused by an external shock, economist Hyman Minsky believed that the economic system could generate shocks through its own internal dynamics.

Bank lending, Minsky argued, goes through three degenerative stages, which he dubbed hedging, speculation and Ponzi. In the beginning, the borrower’s income should be sufficient to repay both the principal and the interest on a loan. Then it must be high enough to cover only the interest payments. And in the final stage, finances simply become a bet that asset prices will rise enough to cover the loans. When the inevitable reversal in asset prices produces a crash, the increase in paper wealth vanishes, dragging the real economy in its wake.

Minsky would thus regard QE as an example of state-created financial instability. Today there are already clear signs of excess in the mortgage market. UK property pricesincreased by 10.2%until March 2021, the highest growth rate since August 2007, while the indices of overvaluation of the US real estate market are flashing bright red.

And an econometric study (unpublished to date) by Sandhya Krishnan of the Desai Academy of Economics in Mumbai shows no relationship between asset prices and property prices in the UK and US between 2000 and 2016.

A drug that cures the disease it causes

It is hardly surprising, then, that in its forecast for February 2021, the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee estimated that there had been aone in three chanceUK inflation falling below 0% or exceeding 4% over the next few years. This relatively wide range partly reflects uncertainty about the future course of the pandemic, but also more fundamental uncertainty about the effects of QE itself.

In the 2003 Margaret Atwoods futuristic novelOryx and Crake, HelthWyzer, a drug development center that makes premium brand vitamin pills, inserts a random virus into its pills, hoping to profit from the sale of the pills and the antidote it developed for the virus. The best type of disease from a business standpoint, says Crake, a mad scientist, would be one that causes persistent disease. [] the patient would heal or die just before all his money was used up. It is a good calculation.

With QE, we have invented a wonder drug that cures the macroeconomic diseases it causes. That is why the questions about when to remove it are such fine calculations.

But the antidote is staring us in the face.

First, governments must abandon thefictionthat central banks create money independently of government. Second, they must themselves spend the money created at their request. For example, governments should not accumulate leave funds that should be withdrawn as economic activity picks up, but rather use them to create jobs in the public sector.

This will lead to a recovery without creating financial instability. This is the only way to wean us from our ten year addiction to QE.

Robert Skidelsky, member of the British House of Lords, is professor emeritus of political economy at the University of Warwick. The author of a three-volume biography of John Maynard Keynes, he began his political career in the Labor Party, became the Conservative spokesman for Treasury affairs in the House of Lords, and was eventually expelled from the Conservative Party for his opposition to NATO intervention in Kosovo in 1999.

This comment was posted with permission from Project unionWhere did all the money go?

