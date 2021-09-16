Roger Federer invested in the shoe company early, its stock skyrocketed





Great tennis player Roger Federer has reason to smile this week, not because he has a ton of money and 20 Grand Slam titles. In 2019, Federer partnered with premium running sneaker brand On. Federer also invested an undisclosed sum (at an undisclosed valuation) in the “cloud” sole sneaker maker, and has since worked alongside the brand to develop its own line of footwear dubbed “The Roger. “ Federer’s stake is quite possibly worth several times as much amid an enthusiastic response to the debut of On’s IPO this week. On shares exploded 46% to $ 35 Wednesday on its first day of listing on the New York Stock Exchange. On (ONON) valued its IPO at $ 24, the top of an expected range of $ 20 to $ 22. Shares rose another 2% to $ 37.49 on Thursday. A woman wears On shoes outside the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the company’s IPO on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (AP Photo / Richard Drew) ON now has a market cap of $ 10 billion, a shade above more established retailer Under Armor at $ 9.44 billion. Nike remains the king of space, but its market cap stands at $ 250 billion. “It’s awesome,” On co-CEO Marc Maurer told Yahoo Finance Live of the business trends right now. It does appear to be the case. For the six-month period ended June 30, sales of Swiss company On increased 85% to 315 million francs ($ 56.49 million). Adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] rose to 47.3 million francs ($ 8.48 million) from 15.9 million francs ($ 2.85 million) a year ago. We’re looking to capitalize on the interest in eco-friendly clothing and footwear, by launching a $ 29.99-per-month subscription program that recycles a person’s sneakers and ships them a new pair. The company also believes the return to power after the pandemic will be a key selling opportunity. “After the pandemic, we will see people coming back to the office and they are not going to put on their leather shoes. They are going to go in sneakers. They are going to wear their sportswear,” said On co-founder and co. -Executive Chairman Caspar Coppetti told Yahoo Finance Live. The story continues Brian Sozzi is an editor and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn. Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, Youtube, and reddit

