Natural asset companies (NACs): a new type of ESG investment





The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is launching a new kind of asset class that could transform the way investors value nature. Called natural asset companies (NACs), these securities will be listed and traded on the NYSE, just like traditional stocks. And the wait won’t be long: the exchange plans to list these entities from late fall. The launch comes as businesses and governments prepare to make substantial commitments to tackle climate change at the next United Nations global climate meeting in November. Here is the lean on this new investment class oriented towards ESG investors (environment, social and governance). What are NACs? Natural asset companies value the services provided by nature (such as carbon storage in a forest), rather than the extraction of natural resources (such as logging). NACs hold the rights to “ecosystem services” or the benefits people receive from nature, such as food, pollination, tourism or drinking water; these global benefits are valued at around $ 125 trillion per year. Each NAC will issue an IPO linked to a specific tangible asset, such as a rainforest, marine ecosystem or agricultural land. The proceeds from the sale will be used to manage the property to improve ecosystem services or, in the case of agricultural land, to convert it to sustainable and “regenerative” agriculture. (Regenerative agriculture actually builds the soil, stores carbon, and increases biodiversity.) How are they valued? The NYSE works with and has a minority stake in Intrinsic Exchange Group (IEG). The IEG has many years of experience in tackling the challenges of the NAC model, such as how natural value should be measured, monitored and translated into financial value. The IEG, with the help of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), has developed an accounting framework based on projects carried out across Latin America. The NYSE will authorize the IEG accounting framework. “We believe it is absolutely essential to provide investors in natural asset companies with relevant, reliable and understandable information on the flows of ecosystem services they produce and their stocks of natural capital assets”, Robert Herz , former chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board. (FASB), said inA declaration. Final result One of the biggest challenges in tackling climate change has been the lack of funding for conservation, biodiversity and other climate strategies linked to natural value. If natural asset companies are scalable and gain the trust of investors and stakeholders, they could help increase investment in climate solutions. A more comprehensive climate policy in the United States and abroad could also make NACs attractive long-term investments. Not to mention that they offer investors another way to diversify their portfolios. Investors interested in ESG should keep an eye on natural asset companies in the coming months. You might be able to help keep a forest upright while you pluck your nest.

