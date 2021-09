Financial sector urges EU to expand euro swap clearing in London

The European Central Bank (ECB) presents the new 50 euro banknote at the bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany on July 5, 2016. REUTERS / Ralph Orlowski

LONDON, Sept. 16 (Reuters) – The European Union is expected to allow UK clearing houses to continue serving clients in the bloc to avoid a significant risk of market disruption, nine financial sector bodies said Thursday. Britain left the EU completely last December and the London Stock Exchange, whose LCH SwapClear branch clears the bulk of euro-denominated swaps, has temporary permission to continue serving EU clients until ‘to June 30 of next year. Brussels is pressuring banks to transfer trillion-dollar business to Deutsche Boerse’s Eurex arm in Frankfurt, where it could be directly supervised for any threats to financial stability. In a letter to EU chief financial officer Mairead McGuinness on Thursday, industry associations called on him to bring certainty to the market by extending the current temporary authorization or granting an indefinite authorization for allow a “natural” transfer of business from London to Frankfurt already underway, to continue. If the clearing permission is not extended from June 2022, the LSE will need to give EU customers three months’ notice to move the euro clearing out of Britain. “We also call on the Commission to inform EU market players of its intention as soon as possible and before March 2022 to address the current uncertainty facing European clearing members of joint associations and their clients, which is already having a negative impact on their compensation activities, ”he added. letter said. Market bodies SIFMA and AFME, derivatives industry bodies ISDA and FIA, investment industry associations EFAMA, ICI and AIMA, as well as the European Banking Federation and EAPB banking bodies, said the place of compensation is determined by commercial factors. “However, we would also like to note that based on publicly available data, we are starting to see a natural and gradual transfer of activity to EU central counterparties (central counterparties),” the letter said. “We would welcome an extension of the time-limited equivalency decision to allow this natural market-driven change to continue and also to allow EU CCPs to continue to develop their offering.” Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday urged banks to wait, rather than risk financial stability by fragmenting markets by moving clearing to Frankfurt. Read more Clarus Graphic on swap netting Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Iain Withers and Susan Fenton Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/global-financial-industry-urges-eu-extend-euro-swaps-clearing-london-2021-09-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos