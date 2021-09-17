Hercules Capital closes a public offering of $ 325.0 million of 2.625% bonds due 2026





Bonds maturing in 2026 Initially allocated Baa3 and BBB + by Moodys Investors Service and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, respectively PALO ALTO, California, September 16, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), today announced that it has closed a firm takeover bid of $ 325.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.625% of bonds maturing in 2026 (the “Bonds”). The Notes are unsecured and bear interest at a rate of 2.625% per annum, payable semi-annually and will mature on September 16, 2026 and may be repaid in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the option of the Company at even, plus a “full refund” premium, if applicable. The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering (i) to repurchase or redeem all or part of the Company’s asset-backed notes (the “Asset-Backed Notes”, including the asset-backed notes. 4.605% of the Company maturing in 2027 and 4.703% asset-backed notes maturing in 2028), (ii) to finance investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with the Company’s investment objective, and (iii) for other general corporate purposes. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC have acted as co-book managers of this offering. This press release does not constitute a redemption notice with respect to any of the Asset Backed Notes. About Hercules Capital, Inc. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the premier and largest specialty finance firm focused on providing senior secured risk growth loans to innovative, high growth companies backed by venture capital in a wide variety of technologies, life sciences and sustainable and renewable development. technological industries. Since its inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed over $ 12.0 billion to more than 530 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capitalists seeking capital financing. growth. Companies interested in learning more about funding opportunities should contact [email protected] or call 650.289.3060. The story continues Hercules’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “HTGC”. In addition, Hercules issued a retail bond issue of 6.25% bonds maturing in 2033 (NYSE: HCXY). Forward-looking statements This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A (b) (2) (B) of the Securities Act of 1933, such as amended, and Section 21E (b) (2) (B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or of the Exchange Act, the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to statements made in periodic reports that we file under the Exchange Act. The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Hercules’ most recent assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained in this document due to delays between the date of this release and the confirmation of the final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation , risks, uncertainties, including uncertainties surrounding current market volatility and other factors that the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Hercules believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be incorrect and, therefore, forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could also be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Hercules assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for subsequent events. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005807/en/ Contacts Michael hara

Investor relations and corporate communication

Hercules Capital, Inc.

(650) 433-5578

[email protected]

