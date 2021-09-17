Johnston officials strike special deal with Amazon

JOHNSTON With Gov. Dan McKee urging them on, Johnston City Council members voted Wednesday night to give Amazon a tax deal on the huge shipping facility he plans to build on Hartford Avenue near Route 295.

The council also authorized Mayor Joseph M. Polisena to sign a separate “community partnership agreement” that routes the flow of money from the e-commerce giant to entities in the town of Johnston for years to come.

The rationale for offering tax relief to a developer is to make the project location more attractive than competing locations.

Representatives from Polisena and Amazon have touted the tax deal as an arrangement that will net the city on average nearly $ 7.3 million per year, compared to the $ 60,000 in tax revenue the city now collects on land. mostly undeveloped.

No one has come up with a calculation for the total income Johnston could earn if the city simply taxed Amazon without any breaks.

But without any tax deal, Amazon would simply take the project elsewhere, Polisena said. In addition to new tax revenue, Amazon is expected to provide Johnston with 1,500 construction jobs and 1,500 permanent jobs for an annual payroll of $ 57 million, according to an Amazon official.