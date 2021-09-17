Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,602.10, down 91.69 points.) Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU). Materials. Down 0.3 cents, or 3.33 percent, to 7.2 cents on 18.1 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 67 cents, or 1.51%, to $ 43.84 on 15.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.2 percent, to $ 24.83 on 9.5 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 4.9%, to $ 5.07 on 6.9 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down two cents, or 1.05%, to $ 1.89 on 6.7 million shares. Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K). Materials. Down 34 cents, or 4.6 percent, to $ 7.06 on 6.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Down 94 cents to $ 146.85. The Canadian National Railway Company was fined $ 2.5 million for spraying pesticides along a rail corridor along the Skeena River in British Columbia. Environment and Climate Change Canada says the railroad pleaded guilty Wednesday in Prince Rupert provincial court to a charge of violating the Fisheries Act by using pesticides in or around waters frequented by fish. The government says law enforcement officers observed a spray truck unloading a fog in August 2017 as it traveled along the rail corridor between Terrace and Prince Rupert. An inspection and investigation later confirmed that the pesticides sprayed along the railroad tracks were harmful to fish. The government says the fine will go to its environmental damage fund, which is used to support projects that will benefit the environment. CN will also be added to the Registry of Environmental Offenders. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Down 25 cents to $ 86.52. The acquisition of Kansas City Southern by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. could be finalized by next fall, the Calgary Railway said Thursday. CP Rail announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to acquire KCS for approximately US $ 31 billion, including debt. The announcement came on the same day that Canadian National Railway Company announced it was abandoning its competing takeover bid for KCS. CP and KCS will hold shareholder votes in December, CEO Keith Creel said. The merger, which CP says will create the first Canada-United States-Mexico rail network, must also be approved by Mexican regulators. CP already has the authority to use a voting trust to complete the merger, which will allow shareholders to be paid for their shares before the full regulatory review of the takeover is completed. CP Rail said customers will not experience a reduction in rail choice as a result of the transaction and has committed to keeping all existing freight rail bridges open on “commercially reasonable terms”. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Down 33 cents to $ 62.47. TC Energy Corp. says it has signed an agreement to sell its remaining 15% stake in the Northern Courier pipeline to a partnership comprising Suncor Energy Inc. and eight Indigenous communities. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. Astisiy LP consists of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, Conklin Mtis Local 193, Fort Chipewyan Mtis Local 125, Fort McKay Mtis Nation, McMurray Mtis, Fort McMurray First Nation # 468, Willow Lake Mtis Nation and Suncor. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals. The Northern Courier pipeline is 90 kilometers long and transports bitumen and diluent between the Fort Hills oil sands mine and the Suncor terminal north of Fort McMurray, Alberta. TC Energy sold an 85% interest in the pipeline to Alberta Investment Management Corp. in 2019. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 16, 2021. The Canadian Press

