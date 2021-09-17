Keter files registration statement for initial public offering | Business





LUXEMBOURG – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 16, 2021– Keter Group SA (Keter) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding a proposed initial public offering of its common shares . The number of common shares to be offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Keter is considering applying to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KETR. Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint global co-coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC, BC Partners Securities LLC, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and Truist Securities, Inc. act as associate bookkeepers. BNP Paribas Securities Corp acts as co-manager. The offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Where available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offer may be obtained from Goldman Sachs International, c / o Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, United States of America, phone: +1 (866) 471-2526, e-mail: [email protected]; JP Morgan Securities LLC, Attn .: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, NY 11717, United States of America, Phone: +1 (866) 803-9204, Email: [email protected]; BofA Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, United States of America, Phone: +1 (800 ) 294-1322, e-mail: [email protected]; and Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, United States of America; phone: +1 (877) 821-7388; email: [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities cannot be sold and offers to buy cannot be accepted before the entry into force of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. ABOUT KETER Keter is the innovative global leader in consumer lifestyle solutions for the home and around the home. Inspiring people to create amazing spaces for over 70 years, Keter invents, builds and markets a wide range of patio furniture, indoor and outdoor storage solutions, tool storage systems and home organization products. known for their durability, design and functionality. Keter designs with the most innovative technologies and builds with sustainable materials, creating lifestyle products that enhance people’s spaces, elevate their experiences and last a lifetime. With brands and products available in over 100 countries through leading retailers, Keter is making a positive impact on consumers every day, all over the world. Keter was acquired by leading international investment firm BC Partners in 2016. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005845/en/ CONTACT: ICR, Inc. [email protected] KEYWORD: EUROPE LUXEMBOURG UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOME GOODS WOMEN MEN SPECIALTY FAMILY CONSUMER OTHER CONSUMERS RETAIL TRADE SOURCE: Keter Group SA Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/16/2021 3:37 PM / DISC: 09/16/2021 3:38 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005845/en

