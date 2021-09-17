South Korean Hyundai Heavy shares take to the stock market





SEOUL – Shares of Hyundai Heavy Industries nearly doubled from their initial public offering price on Friday after being listed on the South Korean benchmark stock exchange before slashing gains as the world’s largest shipbuilder world in terms of orders aims to invest in new technologies focused on the environment. Hyundai Heavy’s share price was 94,000 won at the start of trading, up 56.7% from its IPO price of 60,000 won. Hyundai Heavy raised 1.1 trillion won ($ 940 million) when it went public last week, offering 18 million new shares. The company plans to spend 760 billion won of that amount on green shipbuilding initiatives, including ammonia and hydrogen powered vessels and offshore hydrogen production facilities. The share price had opened at 111,000 won on the benchmark Kospi, almost double the IPO price. Its market capitalization was 8.4 trillion won at the last market price. Hyundai Heavy Industries, founded in 1972 by legendary South Korean businessman Chung Ju-yung, quickly grew to become a major force in global shipbuilding, later expanding into other businesses including the construction of offshore drilling as well as engines and machinery. One of the most important companies in South Korea, the industrial giant recently went through a complicated corporate reorganization. This was previously listed on Kospi, but in 2019 changed its name to Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering. Hyundai Heavy then became a subsidiary of KSOE, a holding company with other smaller shipbuilders under its wing. Even after the IPO and re-listing as Hyundai Heavy, KSOE still controls the company with a 79.7% stake. KSOE belongs to the Hyundai Heavy Industries group which owns a 31% stake in KSOE. Chung Mong-joon, former vice-president of FIFA (the governing body of international football) and son of Chung Ju-yung, is the group’s largest shareholder with a 26.6% stake. Since Hyundai Heavy represents most of KSOE’s business, analysts fear its listing could undermine the holding company’s value. “Hyundai Heavy’s rating is a factor weighing on KSOE as it may not fully reflect the value of the subsidiary,” said Lee Dong-heon, analyst at Daishin Securities. Hyundai Heavy posted an operating loss of 422.6 billion won in the second quarter due to the setting aside of large-scale provisions as steel prices soared. Continued losses in offshore engineering activities also contributed to the poor performance, the company said. Despite the huge losses, Hyundai Heavy benefited from strong investor interest in its IPO as 1,633 domestic and foreign institutional investors participated in the tender. “I appreciate that institutional investors are highly evaluating the capabilities and growth potential of Hyundai Heavy Industries,” CEO Han Young-seuk said in a statement. South Korea has seen a booming IPO market this year, led by game developer Krafton and digital lender Kakao Bank. Analysts expect at least 20 trillion won to be collected in 2021, about four times more than last year. The interest of retail investors in IPOs has played a major role in stimulating the market, eroding the traditional role of institutional investors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Markets/IPO/South-Korea-s-Hyundai-Heavy-shares-soar-in-stock-market-listing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos