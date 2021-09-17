Azincourt Energy improves its US listing on the OTCQB

Connect with us

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sep 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) – VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sep 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2), is pleased to announce that its common shares have started trading on the OTCQB market under the symbol “AZURF”. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “AAZ”.

The Company expects OTCQB listing to provide greater visibility and trading convenience for US investors, which will result in increased liquidity and greater reach.

“Trading on the OTCQB gives us the ability to access a larger audience, which is an important factor in the development of the company,” said Alex Klenman, President and CEO. “The US market is obviously extremely important, and the upgrading of the listing gives millions of US investors easier access to buy and trade our stocks. As the uranium space gains visibility and popularity. Interestingly, our ability to introduce the company to more people during this time of heightened investor awareness is a critical part of our growth strategy, ”continued Mr. Klenman.

The OTCQB Venture Market is aimed at early stage and developing US and international businesses. Companies are up-to-date in their reports and undergo an annual management audit and certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the company at www.otcmarkets.com.

In addition to listings on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB, the Company continues to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “A0U2”.

About Agincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canada-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of alternative energy / fuel projects, including uranium, lithium and other critical clean energy elements. . The Company is currently active in its East Preston joint venture uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and in the Escalera group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in the south. eastern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”
Alex Klenman, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” including forecasts, estimates, expectations and targets for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of control of Agincourt. Investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary significantly.

For more information, please contact:

Alex Klenman, President and CEO
Phone. : 604-638-8063
[email protected]

Azincourt Energy Corp.
1430 – 800 Pender Street West
Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6
www.azincourtenergy.com

