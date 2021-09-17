An escalator in front of an electronic screen and a ticker board at the Singapore Stock Exchange.

SINGAPORE The Singaporean government on Friday announced a series of initiatives aimed at attracting “promising high growth” companies from across the region to be listed on the local stock market.

Singapore is a top SEO destination for REITs or Real Estate Investment Trusts. But the city-state has struggled to attract successful initial public offerings from the tech sector, which has been a major investment theme in global markets.

“We’ve had some really successful tech companies like Nanofilm. We clearly want to see more of them,” Loh Boon Chye, Managing Director of Singapore Exchange, told CNBC in an exclusive interview.

Nanofilm Technologies International, which provides protective coating materials for smartphones and televisions, made its commercial debut on the SGX last year. It was the first major non-REIT public offering in years.