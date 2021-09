Dutch Bros. share launch exceeds company expectations

Dutch brothers action jumped about 60% on its opening day Wednesday, then jumped 30% the next day. Dutch Bros. initially opened its stock at a price of $ 23 per share, which was in the high range of previous projections. By the end of the trading days, it had climbed to around $ 37. As of early Thursday, it stood at $ 48. The company earned a market value of over $ 6 billion on day one. He had initially aimed to raise up to $ 484 million. We were so pleased with today’s performance, President and CEO Joth Ricci said on Wednesday. Who knew? There were a lot of people speculating what today would look like. I can tell you that it far exceeded the predictions of anyone I had heard of. Dutch Bros.’s initial public offering became the largest in state history, making it the state’s fifth most valuable company, according to The Oregonian / OregonLive. Ricci says the company aims to use this new capital to continue expanding its drive-through coffee stalls to other regions. We have growth plans to expand somewhere north of a hundred sites per year for the foreseeable future, he said. We have plans to expand to 4,000 locations. Well, open our 500th location next week. Company co-founder Travis Boersma of Grants Pass owns a 43% stake in the company, so it is now worth at least $ 2.75 billion. Photo courtesy of Dutch Bros Dutch Bros. chairman and co-founder Travis Boersma rings the New York Stock Exchange’s first market bell on September 15. Dutch Bros. posted photos from his day on Wall Street, showing Boersma waving the New York Stock Exchange’s first exchange ceremonial bell while wearing her cap upside down and sporty sunglasses. The company’s public documents describe an unusual share structure that would give Travis Boersma more than 74% of the voting rights; essentially, ensuring that another entity cannot acquire Dutch Bros. through a hostile takeover. Arrangements like this can sometimes give shareholders a break, causing stocks to underperform. Brothers Travis and Dane Boersma founded the company in Grants Pass in 1992 with just one coffee cart. Dane Boersma died of Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2009. Dutch Bros. has since built drive-through coffee stalls in 11 western states. Ricci says the company plans to stick with its drive-thru model, while retaining its few existing walk-in locations in Oregon, including one at Grants Pass.

