Business
Wall Street trading groups step up foray into crypto markets
Newsletter: Not covered
The most important market trends and how the best minds on Wall Street are responding to them. Delivered every day of the week.
Several of Wall Street’s biggest trading companies have unveiled plans to enter the cryptocurrency markets, opening a new front in their battle to win lucrative business from institutional investors.
Jump Trading, GTS and Jane Street, among the biggest players in the US stock market, are stepping up their trading of digital assets after years of secrecy surrounding their first forays into these markets.
These are some of the most competitive trading companies fighting for every trade in the global equity, currency and futures markets. Now they are planning a land grab as a bridge between the crypto world and asset managers keen to trade in the rapidly growing market.
“We started trading crypto at the end of 2017 by extending the experience we have developed from other asset classes, and we trade digital assets 24/7 around the world,” said Mina Nguyen, Head of Institutional Strategy for Jane Street in an interview with Financial Fois.
“We have seen institutional interest grow significantly and we are actively sharing our expertise to support more efficient crypto markets.”
High-frequency traders have been at the forefront of the wave of change that has swept through the US stock market, the world’s largest, over the past two decades. They have used lightning-fast technology and regulatory changes to make the market more efficient by reducing margins and commissions on stocks and taking advantage of price differences for the same asset at different sites. This concentration has earned them billions of dollars in revenue.
Many now want to bring this know-how to the crypto market, as institutional investors are drawn to the high returns on offer. The rapid price movement and extreme uproar contrast sharply with the bond, money and equity markets, where a prolonged period of ultra-low interest rates dampened volatility.
Large high-frequency trading companies first crammed into the crypto markets in 2017, when bitcoin prices soared. The majority of these companies have remained under the radar with their involvement in crypto until recently, quietly building their market share.
JPMorgan analysts estimated that at the end of last year, high-frequency traders were responsible for nearly 80% of the prices of bitcoin sent to exchanges, which is similar to their share of the US government debt. . Many of these computerized traders target crypto “core” trading – the spread between the spot price and the price of derivatives.
But many now also want to attract over-the-counter transactions on behalf of institutional investors and act as an intermediary for transactions on decentralized networks in which transactions are not matched in a single location.
This puts them up against specialist crypto trading companies such as Genesis, B2C2, and Bequant, and potentially other exchanges. The U.S.-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said on Wednesday that it had applied to become a futures commission trader, which would allow it to handle customer futures orders.
<>
Weekly bulletin
For the latest fintech news and opinions from FT’s correspondent network around the world, sign up for our weekly newsletter #fintechFT
GTS is in the process of setting up Radkl, a new company that will launch exclusive trading of digital assets later this year, from bitcoin to the rapidly growing decentralized financial market. Billionaire hedge fund manager Steven Cohen is also investing in Radkl.
Ari Rubenstein, chief executive of GTS, said he saw a “need for sophisticated, large-scale players able to navigate the regulatory environment.” He said these players would make the market “more efficient” and “attractive to investors”.
Jump Trading is setting up a separate unit of over 80 people focused on the growth and development of blockchain networks and digital coins. Kanav Kariya, chairman of the new unit, said Jump has spent decades building high-performance infrastructure. “We are bringing this muscle to crypto,” he added.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8e955e9a-6e03-41b9-8da2-2e761d565f71
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]