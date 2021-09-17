Business
Archer Aviation announces the closing of its combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to become a listed company
NEW YORK, September 16, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Archer Aviation Inc. today announced the closing of its business combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) (“Atlas Crest”), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon completion of the transaction, Atlas Crest changed its name to “Archer Aviation Inc.” The common shares and the Archers warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on September 17, 2021, under the ticker symbols “ACHR” and “ACHR WS”, respectively.
Brett Adcock, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Archer, said: “Today marks a great moment for the Archer team and we are delighted to move forward with additional capital as we continue our aim to bring our vision of the urban air mobility network to life. ” Michael Spellacy, CEO of Atlas Crest, added: “We are delighted to have taken this important step in closing our transaction with Archer. With the proceeds of this transaction, Archer enters public markets from a position of financial and competitive strength to accomplish their mission to revolutionize the future of urban transportation. “
The business combination generated approximately $ 857.6 million in gross revenue, including $ 600 million in PIPE revenue, which will help fund Archer’s vision to commercialize an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. and launch an urban air mobility network.
Advisers
Moelis & Company LLC served as the exclusive placement agent on PIPE. Barclays Capital Inc. acted as exclusive advisor on the financial and capital markets of Archer. Moelis & Company LLC has been the exclusive financial advisor to Atlas Crest. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as the exclusive capital markets advisor to Atlas Crest. Duff & Phelps, LLC has provided a fairness opinion in connection with the transaction to the board of directors of Atlas Crest. Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to Archer. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Atlas Crest.
About Archer
Archers’ mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archers’ goal is to move people across cities around the world in a fast, safe, sustainable and cost-effective manner. Archer designs and develops electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer’s team is based in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.
About Atlas Crest
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share purchase or similar business combination with one or more companies and is sponsored by a subsidiary of Moelis & Company, a leading global financial advisor to business executives, boards of directors, entrepreneurs, financial sponsors and governments. The leadership team is led by Ken Moelis, President, and Michael Spellacy, President and CEO, both of whom have had careers focused on identifying, evaluating and implementing organic transformational growth initiatives. and inorganic and creating value across a wide range of industries. Atlas Crest has priced its initial public offering of $ 500 million on October 27, 2020.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding future operating results and financial condition of Archers, business strategy and plans, management objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Archers’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Archers’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the companies. forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Archers business, the economy and other future conditions.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “strategy”, ” future “,” opportunity, “” plan “,” may “,” should “,” will “,” would “,” will “,” continue “,” will probably result “or the negative of these or other terms Similar expressions Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements regarding future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect so that actual future events will differ materially from forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on such forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Archers to predict these events or how they may affect Archer. If a change in events and circumstances reflected in Archers ‘forward-looking statements occurs, the business, financial condition and results of operations of Archers may differ materially from those expressed in Archers’ forward-looking statements. If a change in events and circumstances reflected in Archers ‘forward-looking statements occurs, the business, financial condition and results of operations of Archers may differ materially from those expressed in Archers’ forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Archer does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
