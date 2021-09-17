Archer Aviation announces the closing of its combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to become a listed company

NEW YORK, September 16, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Archer Aviation Inc. today announced the closing of its business combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) (“Atlas Crest”), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon completion of the transaction, Atlas Crest changed its name to “Archer Aviation Inc.” The common shares and the Archers warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on September 17, 2021, under the ticker symbols “ACHR” and “ACHR WS”, respectively.

Brett Adcock, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Archer, said: “Today marks a great moment for the Archer team and we are delighted to move forward with additional capital as we continue our aim to bring our vision of the urban air mobility network to life. ” Michael Spellacy, CEO of Atlas Crest, added: “We are delighted to have taken this important step in closing our transaction with Archer. With the proceeds of this transaction, Archer enters public markets from a position of financial and competitive strength to accomplish their mission to revolutionize the future of urban transportation. “

The business combination generated approximately $ 857.6 million in gross revenue, including $ 600 million in PIPE revenue, which will help fund Archer’s vision to commercialize an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. and launch an urban air mobility network.

Moelis & Company LLC served as the exclusive placement agent on PIPE. Barclays Capital Inc. acted as exclusive advisor on the financial and capital markets of Archer. Moelis & Company LLC has been the exclusive financial advisor to Atlas Crest. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as the exclusive capital markets advisor to Atlas Crest. Duff & Phelps, LLC has provided a fairness opinion in connection with the transaction to the board of directors of Atlas Crest. Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to Archer. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Atlas Crest.

About Archer

Archers’ mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archers’ goal is to move people across cities around the world in a fast, safe, sustainable and cost-effective manner. Archer designs and develops electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer’s team is based in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

About Atlas Crest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share purchase or similar business combination with one or more companies and is sponsored by a subsidiary of Moelis & Company, a leading global financial advisor to business executives, boards of directors, entrepreneurs, financial sponsors and governments. The leadership team is led by Ken Moelis, President, and Michael Spellacy, President and CEO, both of whom have had careers focused on identifying, evaluating and implementing organic transformational growth initiatives. and inorganic and creating value across a wide range of industries. Atlas Crest has priced its initial public offering of $ 500 million on October 27, 2020.

