Singapore and Temasek Launch $ 1.1 Billion Fund to Boost Market





(Bloomberg) – Singapore is seeking to set up a S $ 1.5 billion ($ 1.1 billion) fund backed by state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte. to strengthen its stock market, which has struggled with lukewarm quotes and slow trading. The fund will invest in high growth companies and IPOs. In addition, the investment arm of the Economic Development Board, a government agency promoting foreign investment in Singapore, will invest up to S $ 500 million in a fund intended for companies wishing to go public in two to five years. We know that the initiatives we are launching today are not a silver bullet. But we believe they will blow a new wind in the sails of our stock market, Minister of Commerce and Industry Gan Kim Yong told reporters on Friday. The plan, which was reported by Bloomberg on September 14, aims to increase the attractiveness of city-states as a place to raise capital for local and regional businesses, the government said. Singapore Exchange Ltd. is also involved. It’s a step in the right direction, but the total amount is small for now, and we may need to see more metrics to really get the needle moving, said Terence Chua, analyst at Phillip Securities Research Pte. The Singapore Stock Exchange has struggled in recent years with lukewarm quotes and low liquidity in equity transactions. SGX this month announced a framework for listing blank check companies and signed a partnership with Thailand on deposit receipts. We don’t do this just for the sake of having high valuations or high market capitalization. It’s about giving the most promising startups and entrepreneurs in Singapore and across the region another engine of growth, said Gan Kim Yong. Here are the main milestones announced on Friday: The government and Temasek will set up a new fund that will have a starting tranche of S $ 1.5 billion to inject into public fundraising and pre-IPO financing of high-growth companies. up to S $ 500 million initially to invest in companies that are technology innovators and two or more rounds of financing from public listing. The fund will partner with companies to help them grow, in preparation for an IPO in Singapore. The Monetary Authority of Singapore grant to cover business registration costs, initially introduced in 2019, will be increased. SGX will work with companies to provide personalized capital market solutions, ranging from private fundraising to improving liquidity. The story continues The Straits Times benchmark was little changed on Friday. (Updates throughout.) More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP

