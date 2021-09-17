Business
Markets are expected to stay higher; Bharti, Hero Motocorp, focus on banking stocks
MUMBAI: Markets are expected to be firm on Friday as SGX Nifty trends point to a positive opening in Indian benchmarks. On Thursday, the 30-stock Sensex gained 417.96 points, or 0.71%, to 59,141.16. The national stock exchange Nifty index gained 110.05 points, or 0.63%, to 17,629.50.
Shares were mixed on Friday, as risks to the global recovery from China and the prospect of a cutback from the Federal Reserve’s stimulus dampened sentiment. Iron ore was on track for a record weekly decline.
Shares rose in Japan and fluctuated in Hong Kong and China, where traders are monitoring Beijing’s regulatory crackdown as well as the fallout from the China Evergrande group debt crisis. Miners have undermined Australian stocks amid the iron ore pullback on pressure from China to curb its steel industry.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures have slipped. US stocks closed mostly lower after swinging between gains and losses ahead of the quarterly expiration of options and futures on Friday, which can trigger volatility.
The telecommunications dispute appeals body, TDSAT, on Thursday suspended the telecommunications department’s request for 1,376 crore of Bharti Airtel in unpaid arrears that the defunct telecommunications company Videocon Telecommunications owed. The contributions were from Videocon Telecommunications, whose spectrum was acquired by the carrier run by Sunil Mittal in 2016. Thus, the Ministry of Telecommunications (DoT), after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Adjusted Gross Income (AGR) the last year, asked Airtel to pay the dues that have arisen on this spectrum.
Hero MotoCorp announced on Thursday that it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters starting Monday, September 20. Hero MotoCorp attributed the decision to increase prices to the increase in commodity prices. Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters will be more expensive to purchase from Monday, until 3000.
The government seeks to get rid of 2,000 billion bad debts over the next five years and has provisioned Guarantee of 30,600 crore to back up security receipts issued by the new National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) against stressed assets.
Yields on Treasuries and the dollar remained higher after the surprise strength of retail sales in the United States, which allayed concerns over delta tension and highlighted the case for a reduction the Fed’s ultra-accommodative policy. Unemployment claims have risen, likely reflecting volatility in weekly data as the labor market generally rallies.
Global stocks are on track for a second weekly decline, held back by the impact of delta stress on the economic reopening, the implications of high inflation and the turmoil in China. Another possible source of volatility is the Fed’s policy meeting next week as traders wait for more clues on the schedule to reduce bond purchases and possibly raise interest rates.
Oil has held steady as the string of iron ore losses threatens to push futures contracts below $ 100 a tonne. Gold has cut a drop. A commodity price index has fallen but remains within sight of a record high in 2011, underscoring inflationary concerns that are spilling over into the global economy.
(Bloomberg contributed to the story)
